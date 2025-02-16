Rihanna lends her voice to Smurfette in the new Smurfs movie. But the singer's enthusiasm for the blue creatures goes even further: with her underwear label, she is bringing out Smurfy knickers.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you A new Smurfs movie is coming out this summer.

Singer Rihanna lends her voice to Smurfette in it.

For her underwear label Savage x Fenty, Rihanna has now also teamed up with the Smurfs and designed a line featuring the blue creatures. Show more

What an unexpected collaboration: singer Rihanna (36) has teamed up with the Smurfs. The little blue creatures adorn a range of garments from her underwear label Savage x Fenty. Fans can now find smurfy panties, bralettes, shirts and jogging bottoms in the online store.

But the collaboration didn't come from just anywhere. The reason for this is Rihanna's collaboration on the new Smurfs movie "The Smurfs Movie", the release of which was postponed from February to mid-July. The "Diamonds" artist lends her voice to Smurfette in the movie.

Rihanna is currently stirring the promotional drum on Instagram. She posted the trailer and the Smurfy underwear campaign - "we have a weakness for blue" she writes.

The Smurf underwear is "the cutest collaboration you didn't know you needed", Rihanna advertises the new pieces under the photos, which show her with two pigtails and in a light blue jogging suit.

Schumplike anticipation

Her fans are also looking forward to the movie. "Let's go, I can hardly wait to see you in it," commented one follower under the trailer. And another user says: "If you catch me at the movies, mind your own business, I'm here for my little cousin."

The most common comment, however, is disappointment because Rihanna hasn't released any new songs for some time. "I'll take it. That's how much I long for her music," says one fan.

Rihanna's partner A$AP Rocky is said to have shot someone

While the singer is busy with smurfy matters professionally, things are not quite so rosy - pardon, blue - in her private life. Since January, her partner and father of their two sons, rapper A$AP Rocky alias Rakim Mayers (36), has been on trial in Los Angeles.

A$AP Rocky is accused of pulling out a gun in an argument with a former friend, rapper A$AP Relli, shooting him and injuring his hand in the process. Rihanna stands by his side and occasionally attends the criminal proceedings surrounding the gun incident.

