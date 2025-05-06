Rihanna confirms pregnancy rumors last night. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/dpa

Rihanna is pregnant for the third time, but her fans are less happy about the baby news. They have been waiting years for new music from the singer.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Rihanna and A$AP Rocky announced their third pregnancy together at the Met Gala 2025.

Although her fans are happy about the baby news, they were rather hoping for new music from her.

The singer released her last album "Anti" in January 2016. Show more

Surprise at the Met Gala in New York: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky announce on the blue carpet that they are expecting their third child together. The singer proudly showed off her baby bump - confirming the rumors that had been circulating for some time.

"It's an incredible feeling," says Rocky at the event. "It's about time we showed people what we've been brewing."

The baby news also reaches the internet in a matter of seconds. Rihanna's belly is the number one topic of conversation on social media. Although her fans are happy for the couple, their enthusiasm is limited - after all, they have been eagerly awaiting a new album from the singer for years.

"We need an album, but she's pregnant every year"

Many supporters have therefore commented that they have now completely given up hope of new Musk. One person wrote on Instagram: "Rihanna we said HITS not KIDS", which means: "Rihanna, we said hits, not kids".

Another user commented: "we need an album, but she's pregnant every single year", which means: "we need an album, but she's pregnant every year."

"The only album we are getting is a family album", commented another user on Instagram. Meaning: "The only album we are getting is a family album."

Comments such as: "A$AP Rocky neews a vasectomy" can also be found below the posts.

Comments like these can be found thousands of times since yesterday. So Rihanna announces her third pregnancy - and the internet is on fire. Once again.

Rumors about new music again and again

The singer released her last album "Anti" in January 2016. Songs such as "Lift Me Up" were occasionally contributed to soundtracks and rumors about new music kept circulating.

The singer has also repeatedly teased a new album in recent years. For example, in an interview with "Harper's Bazaar". In it, Rihanna confirmed at the beginning of 2025 that she was working on new music and had "cracked the code". The upcoming album would not have a specific genre and would not be commercial or radio-friendly - it should reflect her artistic development and "not be what anyone expects."

However, there have been no concrete details or a release date so far. With the baby news, this will probably be delayed again.

