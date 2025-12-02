Rihanna's gala look causes discussion Rihanna and her partner ASAP Rocky made a surprise appearance at the Gotham Independent Film Awards in New York City. Image: IMAGO/Bestimage Rihanna's gala look is causing discussion. Image: IMAGO/MediaPunch An English newspaper writes about the Balenciaga look: looks like a pink bed sheet. Image: IMAGO/Cover-Images Rihanna's gala look causes discussion Rihanna and her partner ASAP Rocky made a surprise appearance at the Gotham Independent Film Awards in New York City. Image: IMAGO/Bestimage Rihanna's gala look is causing discussion. Image: IMAGO/MediaPunch An English newspaper writes about the Balenciaga look: looks like a pink bed sheet. Image: IMAGO/Cover-Images

Rare appearance by pop star Rihanna: the 37-year-old appeared on the red carpet with ASAP Rocky at the Gotham Awards Gala in New York. Her extravagant look triggers discussions.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A rare red carpet moment for Rihanna: at the Gotham Awards in New York at the end of November, the 37-year-old caused a stir alongside ASAP Rocky - in a dress that polarized opinion.

The dramatic Balenciaga dress by Pierpaolo Piccioli focused on pure volume: a strapless, balloon-like top, plus a floor-length skirt with a train - all in pink.

Pop star Rihanna is known for her extravagant appearances. At the Gotham Awards in New York at the end of November, the 37-year-old presents herself with partner ASAP Rocky - and attracts everyone's attention with her extravagant look.

No wonder, the dress is a kind of sculpture - a statement in pink.

The Balenciaga dress by Pierpaolo Piccioli makes a dramatic statement with a strapless, balloon-shaped top that flows into an equally voluminous skirt with a floor-length train.

Her jewelry and accessories are also quite something. To match her opulent dress, Rihanna opted for eye-catching styling: a feather-light, pink cap provided a playful accent, combined with ruffled gloves made of black leather.

Her jewelry is also glamorous - with a gold necklace set with pink and purple gemstones, teardrop-shaped earrings and a sparkling diamond earcuff by Briony Raymond.

Is Rihanna's look top or flop?

While the fashion magazine "Harper's Bazaar" celebrates Rihanna's look as innovative and bold, other media are less enthusiastic.

The British newspaper "Daily Mail", for example, writes of "something reminiscent of a pink bed sheet."

Either way, Rihanna has achieved her goal and is the winner of the style competition. Her appearance attracts media attention.

