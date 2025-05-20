Fuss over cut-out dress Rihanna's baby bump becomes a fashion statement in Cannes
Marjorie Kublun
20.5.2025
Rihanna doesn't hide her baby bump under loose-fitting dresses. On the contrary: in Cannes, she confidently emphasized it in a figure-hugging outfit with cut-outs that cleverly exposed some skin.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- Rihanna shows off her clearly visible baby bump in Cannes on May 19, 2025 - confidently and stylishly staged.
- Cut-out look as a statement: she wears a figure-hugging, asymmetrical dress in bright blue with cut-outs that emphasize her belly.
- Fashion staging with tradition: Rihanna already celebrated her first two pregnancies with exciting pregnancy looks.
She had already revealed her pregnancy spectacularly at the Met Gala on May 5 - perhaps the most exciting fashion event of the year. In keeping with the theme of menswear and the history of black dandies, singer Rihanna wore an eye-catching look by Marc Jacobs: a pinstripe skirt with a matching cropped wool jacket and a tight-fitting bustier that elegantly showcased her baby bump.
Neither her oversized hat nor the dotted satin tie could distract from the good news.
Glamorous look with cut-outs in Cannes
In Cannes, Rihanna appeared in a bright blue, asymmetrical dress in Y2K glam style. The draped, side-knotted gown with cut-outs on the stomach and hips didn't just hint at her pregnant belly - she celebrated it. To match, the singer chose color-coordinated high heels by Amina Muaddi for a monochrome look.
Although she hid under an umbrella with Asap Rocky when she arrived, the "Umbrella" singer immediately brought sunshine to the Croisette. No wonder, as it was her first appearance in Cannes for seven years - and a more than memorable comeback.
The first looks of her pregnancy promise a lot - and indicate that Rihanna is embarking on a real style journey through her pregnancy for the third time in a row.