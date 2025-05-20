  1. Residential Customers
Fuss over cut-out dress Rihanna's baby bump becomes a fashion statement in Cannes

Marjorie Kublun

20.5.2025

Rihanna - the parade of pregnancy outfits has begun!
Rihanna - the parade of pregnancy outfits has begun!. On May 19 in Cannes, Rihanna wore a feminine, bright blue dress in the style of Y2K glam.

On May 19 in Cannes, Rihanna wore a feminine, bright blue dress in the style of Y2K glam.

Image: KEYSTONE

Rihanna - the parade of pregnancy outfits has begun!. The long, tight-fitting, asymmetrical, draped and side-tied dress featured cut-outs at the stomach and hips, creating a sensual and modern look.

The long, tight-fitting, asymmetrical, draped and side-tied dress featured cut-outs at the stomach and hips, creating a sensual and modern look.

Image: KEYSTONE

Rihanna - the parade of pregnancy outfits has begun!. The star from Barbados also wore pumps in the same shade by Amina Muaddi.

The star from Barbados also wore pumps in the same shade by Amina Muaddi.

Image: KEYSTONE

Rihanna - the parade of pregnancy outfits has begun!. At the Met Gala, probably the most exciting fashion event of the year, she announced her pregnancy in an extravagant outfit. For this theme, which focused on menswear and the history of black dandyism, she wore a Marc Jacobs creation: a black striped suit skirt and a cropped wool jacket, under which a bustier perfectly emphasized her baby bump.

At the Met Gala, probably the most exciting fashion event of the year, she announced her pregnancy in an extravagant outfit. For this theme, which focused on menswear and the history of black dandyism, she wore a Marc Jacobs creation: a black striped suit skirt and a cropped wool jacket, under which a bustier perfectly emphasized her baby bump.

Image: KEYSTONE

Rihanna - the parade of pregnancy outfits has begun!. Neither her huge hat nor her dotted satin tie distracted attention from the happy news, which was subtly highlighted under the bustier.

Neither her huge hat nor her dotted satin tie distracted attention from the happy news, which was subtly highlighted under the bustier.

Image: KEYSTONE

Rihanna doesn't hide her baby bump under loose-fitting dresses. On the contrary: in Cannes, she confidently emphasized it in a figure-hugging outfit with cut-outs that cleverly exposed some skin.

20.05.2025, 22:33

20.05.2025, 23:14

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Rihanna shows off her clearly visible baby bump in Cannes on May 19, 2025 - confidently and stylishly staged.
  • Cut-out look as a statement: she wears a figure-hugging, asymmetrical dress in bright blue with cut-outs that emphasize her belly.
  • Fashion staging with tradition: Rihanna already celebrated her first two pregnancies with exciting pregnancy looks.
Show more

She had already revealed her pregnancy spectacularly at the Met Gala on May 5 - perhaps the most exciting fashion event of the year. In keeping with the theme of menswear and the history of black dandies, singer Rihanna wore an eye-catching look by Marc Jacobs: a pinstripe skirt with a matching cropped wool jacket and a tight-fitting bustier that elegantly showcased her baby bump.

Neither her oversized hat nor the dotted satin tie could distract from the good news.

Glamorous look with cut-outs in Cannes

In Cannes, Rihanna appeared in a bright blue, asymmetrical dress in Y2K glam style. The draped, side-knotted gown with cut-outs on the stomach and hips didn't just hint at her pregnant belly - she celebrated it. To match, the singer chose color-coordinated high heels by Amina Muaddi for a monochrome look.

Although she hid under an umbrella with Asap Rocky when she arrived, the "Umbrella" singer immediately brought sunshine to the Croisette. No wonder, as it was her first appearance in Cannes for seven years - and a more than memorable comeback.

The first looks of her pregnancy promise a lot - and indicate that Rihanna is embarking on a real style journey through her pregnancy for the third time in a row.

