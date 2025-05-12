Nadja "Naddel" Abd el Farrag A photo from happy times: Nadja "Naddel" Abdel Farrag and Dieter Bohlen during their first relationship in 1994. Image: imago stock&people From 1999 to 2000, Nadja "Naddel" Abd el Farrag presented the RTLZWEI erotic magazine "peep". Image: KEYSTONE Richard "Mörtel" Lugner took Nadja "Naddel" Abd el Farrag (right) to the Vienna Opera Ball as a star guest in 2000. Image: KEYSTONE In the RTL series "S.O.S. Barracuda", Nadja "Naddel" Abd el Farrag appeared in three films as a policewoman in 2001 and 2002. Image: imago images/United Archives In 2004, Nadja "Naddel" Abd el Farrag (bottom left) moved to the RTL jungle camp and took part in the second season of "Ich bin ein Start - Holt mich raus". Image: KEYSTONE Nadja "Naddel" Abd el Farrag was well booked for a while and took part in "SAT.1 Promiboxen" in 2013, among other things Image: imago images/VISTAPRESS In 2018, Nadja "Naddel" Abd el Farrag presented her autobiography "Achterbahn" at the Leipzig Book Fair. Image: imago/Chris Emil Janßen Nadja "Naddel" Abd el Farrag made her last public appearance at Schlagermove 2024 in Hamburg. Image: IMAGO/Chris Emil Janßen Nadja "Naddel" Abd el Farrag A photo from happy times: Nadja "Naddel" Abdel Farrag and Dieter Bohlen during their first relationship in 1994. Image: imago stock&people From 1999 to 2000, Nadja "Naddel" Abd el Farrag presented the RTLZWEI erotic magazine "peep". Image: KEYSTONE Richard "Mörtel" Lugner took Nadja "Naddel" Abd el Farrag (right) to the Vienna Opera Ball as a star guest in 2000. Image: KEYSTONE In the RTL series "S.O.S. Barracuda", Nadja "Naddel" Abd el Farrag appeared in three films as a policewoman in 2001 and 2002. Image: imago images/United Archives In 2004, Nadja "Naddel" Abd el Farrag (bottom left) moved to the RTL jungle camp and took part in the second season of "Ich bin ein Start - Holt mich raus". Image: KEYSTONE Nadja "Naddel" Abd el Farrag was well booked for a while and took part in "SAT.1 Promiboxen" in 2013, among other things Image: imago images/VISTAPRESS In 2018, Nadja "Naddel" Abd el Farrag presented her autobiography "Achterbahn" at the Leipzig Book Fair. Image: imago/Chris Emil Janßen Nadja "Naddel" Abd el Farrag made her last public appearance at Schlagermove 2024 in Hamburg. Image: IMAGO/Chris Emil Janßen

Nadja "Naddel" Abd el Farrag has died at the age of 60. Her life was characterized by disappointments and falls. But Dieter Bohlen's ex always picked herself up again. Until she couldn't anymore.

Andreas Fischer

"It was never my goal to lead a life in the public eye," Nadja Abd el Farrag told Der Spiegel in 2016, but by then the public already knew far too much about her life, the excesses, the debts, the scandals.

Naddel, who became famous as Dieter Bohlen's long-term partner and as a TV presenter, died of organ failure in a clinic in Hamburg just a few weeks after her 60th birthday.

The mourning for Nadja Abd el Farrag is accompanied by many critical comments: "Used and emotionally beaten ... she lasted a long time in this crazy world," commented Simone Ballack on Instagram, for example.

Nadja Abd el Farrag herself took a merciless look back at her life in recent years: The rapid rise was followed by an abrupt fall. Although Naddel picked herself up again and again, in the end she was a broken woman.

Background singer, Bohlen and Verona

Born in Hamburg, Naddel trained as a pharmacy assistant in the 1980s, but then preferred to join Dieter Bohlen's band "Blue System" as a backing singer.

She didn't stay in the background for long: from 1989 to 1996, the two were a couple, which was also enjoyed by the tabloid press. Then Bohlen preferred to marry someone else: Verona Feldbusch (now Pooth). A first low blow for Naddel.

Second relationship with Bohlen

Bohlen's marriage to Verona didn't last long; they broke up again after just one month. Naddel and Bohlen got together again in 1997. This time their relationship lasted four years. Dieter Bohlen only found out about Naddel's death through the media.

Presenter, advertising icon, actress

Naddel was doing well at the time: she hosted the erotic TV show "peep" (ironically as Verona Feldbusch's successor), published books and worked as an actress, including in the RTL film series "S.O.S. Barracuda". After separating from Bohlen in 2001, she also worked briefly as a geriatric nurse.

The reality era

At some point, her fame began to crumble. Naddel mainly appeared in reality formats, which came into fashion at the beginning of the noughties. "Dschungelcamp" and "Big Brother", later she was on the ropes in SAT.1's "Promiboxen" and did commercials for an erotic mail order company and an erotic fair. There were already signs of what was to follow.

Alcohol, debts, crises

The past 15 years have been characterized by alcohol problems, health crises and financial difficulties: Naddel mainly made negative headlines. She lived on a pension of 200 euros a month and twice tried to get her money problems under control with the help of RTL debt advisor Peter Zwegat, took medication for ADHD and made it public that she had cirrhosis of the liver due to her alcohol abuse.

Naddel's last comeback

Nadel attempted one last comeback with Hamburg millionaire Andreas Ellermann. The entertainer helped Nadja Abd el Farrag back on her feet and on stage, at least briefly: Naddel made her last public appearance at Hamburg's Schlagermove 2024 - but at least it was in front of tens of thousands of enthusiastic fans.

After that, she withdrew from the public eye, where she never wanted to be, and lived with her mother until her death.