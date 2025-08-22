Faced with allegations of a traffic offense: Renzo Blumenthal. IMAGO/Bildagentur Monn

The former Mister Switzerland, Renzo Blumenthal, is at the center of a traffic offence. He is accused of risky driving on the highway and showing the middle finger.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ex-Mister Schweiz Renzo Blumenthal is accused of overtaking dangerously on the A13 and making an insulting gesture, according to the penalty order.

The public prosecutor's office is demanding a conditional fine and a fine.

Blumenthal denies the allegations and has lodged an appeal. Show more

Mountain farmer and ex-Mister Switzerland Renzo Blumenthal is facing a penalty order. The public prosecutor's office of the canton of St. Gallen accuses him of risky overtaking on the A13 highway and making an offensive gesture, as reported by "Blick".

The incident took place on May 21, 2025, when a driver from Thurgau was driving in the overtaking lane and was overtaken by a Renault on the right. The Renault, driven by Blumenthal, is said to have then abruptly switched back into the overtaking lane, forcing the other driver to brake hard.

According to Blick, the penalty order also states that Blumenthal gave the other driver the middle finger in the rear-view mirror before overtaking another vehicle on the right. The driver in question then filed a criminal complaint, which led to the issuing of the penalty order.

Blumenthal, who once worked as a brand ambassador for Renault, denies the allegations and has lodged an appeal against the penalty order.

Fine demanded

The public prosecutor's office is demanding a conditional fine of CHF 1,500 and an additional fine of CHF 700 plus fees of CHF 400. Despite his previous convictions, including a conviction for gross traffic violation in 2021, he was again granted a conditional sentence as the last conviction was more than four years ago.

Blumenthal maintains his innocence and states that he cannot remember the incident. He suspects that the complainant deliberately wanted to get him into trouble. The case could be heard by the Rheintal district court in Altstätten SG, as Blumenthal has lodged an appeal. Until then, he is presumed innocent.

