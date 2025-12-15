Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner were found dead with stab wounds in their home in Los Angeles. Their son Nick is suspected of murder. IMAGO/MediaPunch

Renowned US director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele were found dead in their home in Los Angeles. The police suspect a violent crime. The couple's son is the focus of the investigation and has been arrested.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele were found dead in their home on December 14, 2025, and police are investigating a suspected homicide. The main suspect is Nick Reiner, son of the couple, who has been arrested.

Nick Reiner struggled with severe drug addiction and homelessness for many years, but was able to reconnect with his father for a time through a joint film project.

The news of the director's death caused great consternation in Hollywood and US politics; Reiner was considered a formative figure in American film history.

US President Donald Trump, meanwhile, caused irritation with a comment on the couple's death. Show more

The well-known US director Rob Reiner (78) and his wife Michele Singer Reiner (68) were found dead in their home in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles on 14 December 2025. The authorities believe it was a homicide after both had apparently suffered multiple stab wounds.

Their son is considered an urgent suspect. Nick Reiner is 32 years old and was initially questioned by the police.

Later that day, the police confirmed media reports that Nick Reiner had been arrested. He is suspected of having killed his parents, Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell announced at a media conference.

Bail was set for him at four million dollars (around 3.2 million Swiss francs), the AP news agency was told by investigators.

Los Angeles Police Chief Alan Hamilton previously confirmed that the investigation had led to Reiner's family, but did not specifically name his son as a suspect. "We are trying to talk to every family member we can to get facts for the investigation," he said. The broadcasters CBS and ABC had previously reported that the 32-year-old had been arrested and transferred to a prison in Los Angeles.

Trump: "Raging obsession"

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has caused irritation and outrage with a comment. According to reports, Reiner died because he had triggered anger with his excitement about the US president, Trump wrote on his online mouthpiece Truth Social. "He was known for driving people crazy with his raging obsession with President Donald J. Trump."

The statement drew criticism from many quarters - including from within his own party ranks. "Regardless of your stance on Rob Reiner, this is an inappropriate and disrespectful discourse about a man who was just brutally murdered," wrote Republican US Congressman Thomas Massie on the online platform X. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, also a Republican, commented: "This is a family tragedy, it's not about politics or political enemies."

Rob Reiner and his wife were tragically killed at the hands of their own son, who reportedly had drug addiction and other issues, and their remaining children are left in serious mourning and heartbreak.



This is a family tragedy, not about politics or political enemies.



Many… pic.twitter.com/uVd3lGVEgm — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 15, 2025

Who is Nick Reiner?

Nick Reiner has known the spotlight since early childhood - but it was not a place of glory for him for a long time. He landed in rehab for the first time at the age of 15.

According to People magazine, he is said to have been in treatment more than a dozen times by 2016 - not always voluntarily. When he refused the programs, he ended up on the street.

"I was homeless in Maine, New Jersey, Texas," he said openly. "I slept on the streets - for weeks. It wasn't fun." Homelessness was the price he paid for refusing therapy programs, as he himself reflected.

A movie as a bridge between father and son

Nick is the son of Hollywood director Rob Reiner - and the relationship between the two was distant for a long time. But it was a film project that brought them closer together. In "Being Charlie", a drama about an addicted teenager, Nick dealt with his own experiences. He wrote the screenplay - his father directed the movie.

What initially seemed like an artistic experiment turned into an emotional turning point: "I saw him directing and suddenly I thought: 'Wow, he really knows a lot'. That brought us closer," said Nick in 2016. Rob Reiner also found moving words: "Nick is the heart and soul of this film."

Hollywood is deeply affected

Actors and politicians were deeply affected and shocked. "Michelle and I are heartbroken over this tragic death," wrote former US President Barack Obama on the X platform. Former US Vice President Kamala Harris, California Governor Gavin Newsom and former leader of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi expressed their condolences to the family.

He was "horrified" by the death of the director and his wife, wrote Hollywood actor Elijah Wood on the X platform. Actors James Woods and Roseanne Barr expressed similar sentiments on X. "Rob Reiner is one of the most important personalities in the history of film and television. His impact on American culture cannot be overstated," said Sean Astin, Chairman of the US Screen Actors Guild, in a statement.

With films such as "Stand By Me", "Harry and Sally" and "A Matter of Honor", Reiner rose to the ranks of Hollywood's most sought-after directors.