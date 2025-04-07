Robert De Niro is looking forward to attending the Cannes Film Festival. (archive picture) dpa

It is an award that the film festival often presents for the life's work of a movie star. This May, the Cannes Palme d'Or will go to Robert De Niro.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Hollywood legend Robert De Niro will be awarded the Palm d'Honneur d'Or for his lifetime achievement at this year's Cannes Festival.

The American actor became world-famous as the on-screen mobster in "The Godfather". Show more

American actor Robert De Niro (81) receives the Palm d'Honneur d'Or at this year's Cannes Festival. The two-time Oscar winner will be presented with the award for his life's work at the opening ceremony of the festival on 13 May, the organizers announced in Cannes in the south of France.

Hollywood legend Robert De Niro ("Taxi Driver", "Casino", "Like a Wild Bull") became world-famous as a screen mobster ("The Godfather - Part II") and also made a name for himself as a comedy star ("My Wife, Her Parents-in-Law and I").

Cannes brings the torn world together, says De Niro

He feels very connected to the Cannes Festival, the film festival quoted De Niro. "Right now, when so much in the world is tearing us apart, Cannes brings us together - storytellers, filmmakers, fans and friends." Traveling to Cannes is like coming home.

The Cannes Palme d'Honneur has already gone to stars such as American actress Meryl Streep, US film star Michael Douglas, "Star Wars" creator George Lucas, American Oscar winner Forest Whitaker and Italian director Marco Bellocchio.