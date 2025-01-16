Director Robert Eggers and actor Willem Dafoe have definitely found a common denominator. The duo are now working together for the third time - they are also one heart and one soul in the interview.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- "Nosferatu" tells the story of Count Orlok, who falls in love with the beautiful Ellen and brings the plague to her home in the process.
- Based on Dracula, the latest work by director Robert Eggers is a homage to the 1922 horror film.
- In an interview, Eggers and actor Willem Dafoe talk about their collaboration. The director can hardly stop raving about the legendary actor.
