  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

"Nosferatu" shoot with Willem Dafoe Robert Eggers: "I can't believe he wants to work with me"

Fabian Tschamper

16.1.2025

Director Robert Eggers and actor Willem Dafoe have definitely found a common denominator. The duo are now working together for the third time - they are also one heart and one soul in the interview.

16.01.2025, 15:16

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • "Nosferatu" tells the story of Count Orlok, who falls in love with the beautiful Ellen and brings the plague to her home in the process.
  • Based on Dracula, the latest work by director Robert Eggers is a homage to the 1922 horror film.
  • In an interview, Eggers and actor Willem Dafoe talk about their collaboration. The director can hardly stop raving about the legendary actor.
Show more

"Nosferatu" is currently showing in all blue Cinema cinemas.

More on the topic

"Nosferatu" now in theatersThe plague is coming with this vampire - and it's coming really well