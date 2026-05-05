Has had his bags under his eyes removed: TV millionaire Robert Geiss. RTLZWEI, Geiss TV

German TV millionaire Robert Geiss has undergone his first beauty operation. After the procedure, the 62-year-old feels like he's had a boxing match - and his daughter Davina is also horrified by the result.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Robert Geiss had bags under his eyes removed and his eyelids tightened at a clinic in Basel.

After the procedure, the 62-year-old feels "like after a boxing match" and is criticized by daughter Davina, who initially finds the result "not good".

Wife Carmen Geiss is also experienced with cosmetic surgery and expressed her satisfaction after an extensive facelift, while other celebrities such as Linda Evangelista and Jane Fonda later regretted procedures. Show more

TV multimillionaire Robert Geiss recently went under the knife. The reason for his first beauty operation? The 62-year-old had the bags under his eyes removed and his eyelids tightened. The latter was for medical reasons: These would have restricted his field of vision. He chose a specialized clinic in Basel for this.

Robert Geiss had great respect for the procedure, as he said in his RTLzwei program of the same name: "Of course I was a bit scared of the general anaesthetic. It's not something you do every day. The last time I had a general anesthetic, I was still a baby and six weeks old."

Although Robert Geiss has regained his vision after the corrective operation, he has to put up with criticism from his family. While Robert Geiss jokes after a first look in the mirror that he looks like he's been in a boxing match, daughter Davina says: "That really doesn't look good."

Carmen Geiss has also been to the beauty doctor

Wife Carmen Geiss makes no secret of her beauty corrections.

At the beginning of 2025, the 60-year-old underwent a complex, eight-hour "deep plane" facelift at a clinic in Lörrach. The procedure cost around 22,000 euros (around 20,000 Swiss francs), which included removing old hyaluronic acid capsules to give her face a fresher and more natural appearance. Despite severe swelling immediately after the operation, Carmen was satisfied with the result.

Linda Evangelista and co: these stars regret their operations

But not all cosmetic procedures have a happy ending: ex-top model Linda Evangelista spoke openly in several interviews about a failed treatment that disfigured her - and which she still regrets today.

She is not alone in this: actress icon Jane Fonda and designer Victoria Beckham have also publicly admitted that they regret certain procedures in retrospect.

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