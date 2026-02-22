Here Robert Geiss lies under the needle. RTLZWEI

Robert Geiss surprises with a step that even his family would hardly have thought him capable of: at 62, the TV millionaire gets his first tattoo - large, eye-catching and with a clear message to his wife Carmen and daughters.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Entrepreneur Robert Geiss got his first tattoo at the age of 62 - a large skull in the style of his brand "Roberto Geissini".

The design also bears the initials of his wife Carmen and daughters Davina and Shania as a token of love.

Despite the pain, Geiss persevered and created an emotional moment in the family with the eye-catching forearm tattoo. Show more

What a surprise from the Geiss family! Robert Geiss (62), otherwise known for big sayings and even bigger appearances, has now dared to do something that hardly anyone would have thought him capable of: his very first tattoo - and in a considerable size. The painful experience can be seen on the show "Die Geissens" on RTLZWEI.

"I've always been reluctant and now I'm getting a tattoo that's so big that everyone will recognize it," the entrepreneur announced before his visit to the tattoo artist. A typical Geiss announcement? That's exactly what his loved ones thought.

Carmen Geiss praises the tattoo show on Instagram. Instagram

Wife Carmen (60) remained skeptical: "I'll only believe it when it's actually done." Daughter Shania (21) also waved it off: "I know Dad's jokes. He doesn't do that anyway!"

But this time Robert is serious - and gets down to business.

Skull with a family message

The motif suits him perfectly: a skull and crossbones, based on the logo of his fashion brand "Roberto Geissini". But it doesn't stop at the trademark. The initials of his family also appear under his skin: C, D, S - for Carmen, Davina (22) and Shania.

For Carmen, it's clear: "When he does that, it makes me cry. It's the greatest proof of love he can give us."

While Carmen is touched, Shania is initially shocked. She calls the sketched design "shocking". No wonder: she and her sister Davina only have small, discreet tattoos. Dad Robert, on the other hand, wants to go all out with his first body decoration - the skull and crossbones should be large on his forearm.

"That hurts like f***"

Then the moment of truth: Robert lies on the tattoo bed, Carmen stands next to him and fans him. "It hurts like sh*t," complains the TV millionaire. "It feels like I'm constantly being stung by a bee."

It is unclear whether Carmen will also get a tattoo. Instagram

But giving up is out of the question for him. A little later, it's done: the skull and initials are emblazoned on his forearm.

Carmen gets emotional, tears flow. "It means a lot to me, because we always said that we would never have our initials tattooed on our bodies."

43 years of love - now for eternity

Robert and Carmen have been a couple for 43 years. With the tattoo, the entrepreneur has now created a visible sign of their bond.

His conclusion? Typical Geiss: "Another milestone in my life. I've built houses, planted trees - and now a tattoo."

Will it really be just this one? No one would bet on it with Robert Geiss.