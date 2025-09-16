In "The Old Man & The Gun", Robert Redford portrays the charming bank robber Forrest Tucker. The true story is the last time we see the old master on the big screen.

Sven Ziegler

One of the greatest actors of our time bids farewell to the screens - with a role that no one else could have done justice to. "The Old Man & The Gun" has been showing in Swiss-German cinemas since March 7 and promises to make us wistful: Robert Redford is on top form for the very last time.

In the 1980s, bank robber Forrest Tucker makes a name for himself by emptying the vaults of several financial institutions - without any weapons or violence. All he needs is charm and a police radio. Despite his successful bank robberies, the "crook and gentleman" ends up in prison several times - but each time without staying there for long: He broke out over a dozen times.

A rascal as he is written in the book

This role is a piece of cake for the old master: Redford has proven time and time again in the past that he can play these characters perfectly on screen - and not just in "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid". He is a charmer of the first order and a feast for the eyes of female moviegoers, with just the right amount of slyness. Who else could have played "The Great Gatsby" in 1974?

Now Robert Redford is saying goodbye. By his own account, this is his last appearance in a movie. The 82-year-old was one of Hollywood's greatest for half a century - not only as an actor, but also as a director. He promptly received an Oscar for his directorial debut "Ordinary People" in 1981.

Announced resignations by actors should be taken with a pinch of salt - hopefully all it takes to resign is a good script.

Note: This article was first published on the occasion of the movie's release in March 2019. It has been updated and republished to mark the death of Robert Redford.

