Zelda Williams, daughter of the late actor Robin Williams, has spoken out against AI-generated videos of her father in a powerful Instagram story - and calls for respect for his legacy.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Zelda Williams urgently calls on Instagram to stop sharing AI-generated videos of her late father Robin Williams.

She criticizes this content as disrespectful, pointless and a distortion of her father's artistic legacy.

In her message, she strongly condemns the makers of such videos and accuses them of turning real life into sensationalized internet content. Show more

Zelda Williams asks her followers on Instagram not to send her AI videos of her late father Robin Williams. "Please, stop sending me AI videos of Dad. Stop thinking I want to see them," the actress and director ("The Legend of Korra", "Lisa Frankenstein") wrote in a story. "If you have any decency, stop doing this to me and him."

The videos are stupid, a waste of time and energy "and believe me, it's not what he would have wanted". The legacies of real people were withering away because of the videos. And, in Williams' view, only to produce "terrible Tiktok slop".

"You're not making art"

Williams went on to write: "You're not making art. You're making disgusting, over-produced hotdogs out of people's lives, out of the history of art and music, and then shoving them down the throats of others in the hopes that they'll give you a thumbs up and like it. Disgusting."

Zelda Williams chose clear words for her Instagram story. Screenshot Instagram

Zelda Williams is the daughter of Robin Williams ("Dead Poets Society", "Good Will Hunting") and his second wife Marsha Garces. Robin Williams took his own life in August 2014 at the age of 63 at his home in Tiburon, California. According to his widow Susan Schneider Williams, the actor suffered from Parkinson's disease as well as Lewy body dementia.

