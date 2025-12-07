"Farmer, single, looking for": Gabi and Röbi take some time out Pröstli: Gabi and Röbi treat themselves to a little break in the Bernese Oberland. Image: CH Media Including an oil massage in their hotel room. Image: CH Media Gabi has never had a massage before. She gets a little back and head massage. Image: CH Media Lucas settles in as a cowboy in Canada. Not an easy job ... Image: CH Media Barbara and Gérard have a cuddly moment around the campfire in the canton of St. Gallen. Will there be a spark of love between them? Image: CH Media "Farmer, single, looking for": Gabi and Röbi take some time out Pröstli: Gabi and Röbi treat themselves to a little break in the Bernese Oberland. Image: CH Media Including an oil massage in their hotel room. Image: CH Media Gabi has never had a massage before. She gets a little back and head massage. Image: CH Media Lucas settles in as a cowboy in Canada. Not an easy job ... Image: CH Media Barbara and Gérard have a cuddly moment around the campfire in the canton of St. Gallen. Will there be a spark of love between them? Image: CH Media

The love story between Ross farmer Gabi and her Röbi is one of the most heart-warming of this season. Röbi takes his sweetheart away from the farm for a little break with champagne and a massage. Is that going well?

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you On "Bauer, single, sucht", Röbi surprises his Gabi with a romantic break including champagne and a massage in Grindelwald - an unusual but successful break for the Ross farmer's wife.

Gabi initially finds it difficult to let go and get a massage, while Röbi clearly enjoys the relaxation and gently pulls her along.

Other couples are also making progress: In Canada, Lucas grows into his cowboy role, while Gérard and Barbara grow closer despite their different ideas of romance. Show more

The love story between Röbi and Gabi, a horse farmer from the canton of St. Gallen, began slowly at first - but quickly picked up speed.

The two of them are on the road to love at a gallop, flirting and not sparing with compliments.

Gabi and Röbi show that love can begin anew even in old age.

Gabi, the prudent horse farmer's wife, is a real chrampferin. And so Robi surprises his sweetheart with a special gift: a little break in Grindelewald, including champagne and a massage.

Gabi is not good at letting go

When they arrive at the hotel chalet, there is champagne to welcome them. Röbi enjoys the drink, Gabi prefers a simpler beverage.

The horse breeder has rarely taken time out and therefore finds it difficult to let go of everyday life and enjoy the dolce far niente, as she admits to Röbi.

Röbi, on the other hand, turns out to be a bon vivant and raves about the body massages he can enjoy in his hotel room. The woman from St. Gallen, on the other hand, avoids massages and lets herself be persuaded to knead Röbi together. However, she is available for a short head massage.

"Getting involved in a massage isn't really my thing. I don't like giving up control."

Step by step, Gabi lets herself go and Röbi's organized tour is a complete success.

The Swiss cowboy is doing well in Canada

Meanwhile, Lucas is being trained as a cowboy by ranch owner Conny in Canada. His job? Getting the farm horses ready for the tourist outing, Conny's main source of income. Even though Lucas proves to be an inquisitive apprentice, there are still problems. Because Lucas can't tell the horses apart - yet. Much to the amusement of Conny's daughter.

Despite initial difficulties, it is clear that Lucas is a good fit for Conny's horse and adventure ranch and he has already won the hearts of the Swiss-Canadians with his warm and hands-on manner.

Gérard and Barbara have a different idea of romance

Animal farmer Barbara and Gérard are also getting closer step by step. Gérard goes full throttle and lends a hand everywhere on the farm. Whether it's mucking out the stables or collecting horse balls in the pasture.

In a quiet moment around a campfire, the two find out that they are not on the same wavelength when it comes to romance. But Gérard doesn't let it get him down and snuggles up to his Barbara by the fire.

Will the love spark ignite? That remains to be seen in the next show. But it doesn't look too bad ...

