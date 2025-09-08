Roger Federer and Halle Berry are out on the lake together. Switzerland Tourism

Switzerland Tourism is once again focusing on celebrity glamour: Oscar winner Halle Berry will be seen alongside Roger Federer in the new fall campaign. The first teasers give an insight behind the scenes.

Sven Ziegler

Switzerland Tourism has signed Halle Berry for the new campaign with Roger Federer.

In two teasers, the two stars reveal the first details about the shoot.

Berry follows celebrities such as Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway and Trevor Noah. Show more

Hollywood glitz for Switzerland: Roger Federer has received support from Los Angeles for Switzerland Tourism's latest campaign. As teasers released on Monday show, he is joined by none other than actress Halle Berry.

In a first video, the 59-year-old explains: "I'm in Switzerland. Guess why I'm here?" Shortly afterwards, Federer appears in the picture - the two joke that the shoot only lasted one day. This confirms what had already been rumored: Berry is the new superstar at Federer's side.

The Oscar winner was spotted on Lake Lucerne back in June. Even then, there were reports of possible filming with Federer. Fittingly, Berry raved on Instagram about "heavenly" lakes, "exquisite" food and shared a video in which she danced exuberantly through her hotel room.

Celebrity guests again and again

The collaboration is part of a series of celebrity campaigns. Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway, Trevor Noah and Mads Mikkelsen have previously appeared in front of the camera with Federer for Switzerland. The contrast between the tranquillity of the Alps and the glamour of the stars played the main role in each of the previous commercials.

Federer has been an official ambassador for Switzerland Tourism since 2021 - and is therefore always flanked by international celebrities. With Halle Berry, the organization has once again found a name that promises global attention.