4th round of "Bauer, single, sucht" Date in the cheese vat? Yes, why not. Hansjürg and Sybille on a romantic bathing date. There's a huge sizzle between them. Image: CH Media Farmer's wife Gabi and Röbi also get romantic on the train ride ... Image: CH Media Gabi is glad to have Röbi's support on the excursion. She suffers from a fear of heights. Image: CH Media Cowboy farmer Jonny still has to decide between two farm ladies. Image: CH Media He sends Regula home. The reason? She's "too healthy" for him. Image: CH Media But Karin can't rejoice for long. Soon number three arrives on the farm: Cécile. She appears in a western look. The race for Jonny continues. Image: CH Media Farmer Theo from Canada has also invited two ladies to get to know him. Tammy (left) and Olga. Will one of them win Theo's heart? Anything is possible. Image: CH Media Theo's ranch is so big that you can go on day trips. Here with his ladies-in-waiting Tammy (front) and Olga in the shaking jeep. Image: CH Media A palm reader predicts the perfect match for Cécile and Thomas. Image: CH Media The analysis gets under Cécile's skin. Image: CH Media Will Cécile and Thomas find each other in terms of a relationship? Sex? It remains exciting. Image: CH Media 4th round of "Bauer, single, sucht" Date in the cheese vat? Yes, why not. Hansjürg and Sybille on a romantic bathing date. There's a huge sizzle between them. Image: CH Media Farmer's wife Gabi and Röbi also get romantic on the train ride ... Image: CH Media Gabi is glad to have Röbi's support on the excursion. She suffers from a fear of heights. Image: CH Media Cowboy farmer Jonny still has to decide between two farm ladies. Image: CH Media He sends Regula home. The reason? She's "too healthy" for him. Image: CH Media But Karin can't rejoice for long. Soon number three arrives on the farm: Cécile. She appears in a western look. The race for Jonny continues. Image: CH Media Farmer Theo from Canada has also invited two ladies to get to know him. Tammy (left) and Olga. Will one of them win Theo's heart? Anything is possible. Image: CH Media Theo's ranch is so big that you can go on day trips. Here with his ladies-in-waiting Tammy (front) and Olga in the shaking jeep. Image: CH Media A palm reader predicts the perfect match for Cécile and Thomas. Image: CH Media The analysis gets under Cécile's skin. Image: CH Media Will Cécile and Thomas find each other in terms of a relationship? Sex? It remains exciting. Image: CH Media

In the fourth round of "Bauer, single, sucht" there are romantic dates. Things are not going so well for other farmers - there are rivalries between the women. The competition never sleeps.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The fourth episode of "Bauer, single, sucht" promises a lot: romantic dates and lots of cuddling.

Cowboy farmer Jonny has a change in the get-to-know-you formation. One lady of the farm has to pack her bags and a new one joins her.

Farmer's wife Cécile and Thomas experience amazing things after a meeting with a face reader. Show more

Amor, amor, amor: in the canton of Berne, Hansjürg and Sibylle are in love. When Sybille has to spend the night in the Alps, she flees frozen to the Alpensenn. Later, they have a romantic date in the cheese vat. In the cheese vat? Yes, that's right!

Things are also romantic for horse farmer Gabi and her Röbi - on their trip to the canton of Graubünden, the two get closer on the Rhaetian Railway convertible train.

At the sight of the Landwasser Viaduct, Gabi's knees suddenly go weak - she suffers from a fear of heights. But Röbi is able to calm her down and the trip to Graubünden is a complete success.

Tough competition in Thurgau and Canada

Cowboy farmer Jonny has to make a decision between Karin and Regula, both of whom he has invited to the farm week. After an initial meeting, Jonny decides he wants to get to know the down-to-earth Karin better - and sends the disappointed Regula home. "She's too healthy for me," he concludes.

But Karin can't rejoice for long, because a new love interest is on the way: Cécile from the canton of Zurich appears in a western look - which goes down well with Jonny. Will the man from Thurgau choose the new arrival from Zurich? Only time will tell, but the signs are good.

Theo, the exiled farmer from Graubünden, has also invited two ladies to his giga ranch in Canada to get to know each other. Tammy, who is Canadian, and Olga from Ticino. Who will the expatriate farmer choose? The race is still wide open after the arrival of the two love rivals.

Face reader sees a mega-match with Cécile and Thomas

Farmer Cécile and Thomas experience a special kind of encounter. A farm visitor wants to spend the night with Cécile and offers them a face-reading session, an Asian art.

What she says about Cécile - that she has put on a thick layer of protection after a difficult time - strikes her deeply. With his calm, strong nature, Thomas is an ideal match for the creative Cécile, the face reader judges - a perfect match.

The two get closer while cuddling - and discuss a possible future. Are Cécile and Thomas on the same wavelength or not? This question is still written in the stars.

More videos from the department