The Trevi Fountain is one of the most famous places in the world - and one of the most crowded. Now Rome is drawing the consequences: If you want to get up close to the baroque landmark, you have to pay.

Christian Thumshirn

Rome is one of the most visited cities in the world, and sights such as the Trevi Fountain are crowded around the clock.

The city administration is now responding with new rules: Access restrictions, tickets and steering measures are intended to reduce the number of visitors and at the same time secure funds for the maintenance of the historic buildings.

The Trevi Fountain is one of several landmarks for which Rome is testing new approaches.

Cultural heritage against mass tourism

The move is part of a wider debate about mass tourism in European cities. While supporters point to the protection of cultural heritage, critics warn of a creeping commercialization of public spaces.

The video shows how the new entrance fee is actually implemented, who benefits from it - and where the limits of such a model lie.

