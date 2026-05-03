"I studied philosophy and got the impression that many philosophical approaches can't do without the idea of God": Romina Küper. Image: Pascal Bünning

Young, courageous and ambitious: Romina Küper is an actress and is eagerly awaiting her directorial debut. Before her production celebrates its premiere, however, she can look forward to her role in the TV series "Der Kroatien-Krimi".

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you German-speaking Europeans' love of crime thrillers seems unshakeable. There are countless "Tatort" formats, "SOKO" series, crime series such as "Der Bestatter" and many more.

Actress Romina Küper can look forward to a leading role in the ARD crime thriller "Der Kroatien-Krimi". As Valessa Matković, the 34-year-old has to prove herself alongside chief investigator Stascha Novak (Jasmin Gerat) - and she shows full physical commitment.

Küper even underwent special combat training for the new role. The Berliner-by-choice explains in an interview what physical changes she is prepared to show in the course of her career.

The new "Croatia Crime" episodes are called "Murder at Jadro" (Thursday, May 7, 8.15 p.m., on the first channel) and "Danger in Delay" (Thursday, May 14, 8.15 p.m.). Both films can already be found in the ARD Mediathek from Monday, May 4. Show more

Romina Küper, in a podcast with your colleague Nico Stank, you once revealed that you are a believer - but "without God". What does that mean?

I studied philosophy and got the impression that many philosophical approaches cannot do without the idea of God. At the same time, the acting profession is very energetic for me: it's a lot about vibrations. That's why I sometimes feel the need to "send thoughts, wishes or ideas into the universe" without tying them to a fixed religious system. So I am familiar with this so-called manifesting. However, I wouldn't describe myself as spiritual. But I believe that a wish comes closer to you when you think it consciously.

What many people with acting ambitions would wish for, you rejected at the age of twelve.

Yes, back then I was asked on the street whether I would like to be in "Tatort Münster". To be honest, it didn't interest me at all back then. I was on my way with my mom to buy a jacket that I had wanted for a long time. So I was completely in the tunnel (laughs).

Do you regret that decision today?

No, the acting profession is wonderful, but I should have started far too early. Despite all the glamor, it's just a profession like any other and involves hard work. Back then, ballet was simply more important to me. I wanted to do my own thing and I'm glad that I was able to grow up without any professional pressure.

"Der Kroatien-Krimi": Alongside chief investigator Stascha Novak (Jasmin Gerat, right), her new colleague Valessa Matkovic (Romina Küper) now has to prove herself. Picture: ARD Degeto Film/Constantin TV/Si

When did your initial rejection turn into a conscious decision?

My father shot a lot of home videos and I acted in plays and musicals. For me, however, these are two different professions. On stage, it's about coming out of your shell. Film, on the other hand, is about subtle nuances, about thoughts and emotions that become visible on the face. During my philosophy studies - first in Bochum, later in Berlin - I was discovered by a director. She gave me access to film acting.

You often play characters in crime or thriller formats. Now you can also be seen as an investigator in "Croatia Crime". In 2024, you posted an excerpt from a magazine on Instagram saying that TV crime dramas aren't always the most satisfying jobs. Now you're returning to crime TV after your success with "Totenfrau" on Netflix.

I wouldn't call it a return to TV crime drama after a series like "Totenfrau". For me, it's more of an enrichment. For me, Inspector Valessa in "Croatia Crime" is an incredibly exciting female character - very present, athletic, full of energy and with a clear will. The decisive factor for me is always what a character offers me. Whether it's a TV thriller or a movie doesn't matter. I'm interested in characters who challenge me - regardless of the format.

"Challenging" is the key word: you had to train intensively for the fight scenes.

I started ballet when I was only three years old. That's something completely different (laughs). But everything there is also very controlled. However, the foot is stretched, whereas in martial arts it is more flexed. That's why I found it so exciting. I love choreography and fast movements in space and developed a great passion for this form of physical expression. Sport still inspires me today. I think it's just great to work so intensively with your own body.

Where is the boundary between artistic expression and lasting unhealthy physical change for a role?

I think it's important to remain mindful, not to lose yourself and to recognize your own limits. I like barre training, for example. This type of sport comes from ballet and is strength training in which the muscles are deliberately over-acidified. In other words, I consciously push myself to my limits. I decide to take this risk. The wrong or non-good starts when you don't consciously decide to do it.

Where would you stop?

During the filming of "Totenfrau", I had to walk barefoot on ice. I like extreme challenges and the associated adrenaline and performance aspect of acting. That's why I decide on a case-by-case basis. If I really like a role, I would also accept physical changes such as gaining or losing weight, but only under professional supervision. You don't do something like this on your own, but always under close supervision and as part of a well-thought-out concept. If this professional support is not guaranteed, my limit is reached. Then I would refuse.

They not only learned how to fight, but also how to hold and use a weapon properly.

I've actually held a weapon before in another project, but my character got it by mistake. As an inspector, you handle it much more professionally. However, I'm not interested in it in my private life. I think guns are a strange thing. Of course, we only work with alarm guns at most. Nevertheless, a weapon is an instrument of power that can intimidate.

You often play strong female characters. Are such roles becoming more present and more complex against the backdrop of feminism and diversity?

Definitely. I believe that as a younger generation, we have different expectations of stories. This also has to do with the fact that we bring in different perspectives and talk about characters differently. In the past, many films were made by men. There have always been female producers and queer filmmakers, but today this is becoming more mainstream. Young filmmakers in particular want to tell more complex female characters: with rough edges, not just as sympathetic figures or objects of desire. I'm interested in characters who surprise, who are loving and powerful at the same time and who carry contradictions within them. For me, this is precisely where a truly feminist approach lies.

You belong to a generation that makes diversity more visible. What still needs to change structurally for this to become a lived reality?

I would say that we also need more women behind the camera, even though we may already see many complex female characters in front of the camera. This is the only way we can depict the reality behind the camera that we tell in front of it. All sectors and areas of the industry need to be even more diverse.

Do you have to assert yourself more against male colleagues?

Of course it can happen that women are objectified. But I can counteract this by embodying female characters in a powerful way. In "Polizeiruf 110" in Rostock, for example, I created a very tough character in a different way. This also surprises my male colleagues, because at that moment they reflect that they had expected something different from me. I may seem shy at first glance, but then I show that I've got it thick as a fist behind my ears. We women are allowed to challenge men a little. Thinking in pigeonholes is also a form of sexism. It's not a subtle problem, but an omnipresent one.

What do you attribute this to?

It starts with us women asking ourselves in the morning: "Do I feel like being visible today? Do I want to be confronted with this kind of attention?" And it continues when a man interrupts me and puts himself above me. It's not a problem in the industry, it's a social problem.

"Of course it can happen that women are objectified. But I can counteract this by powerfully embodying female characters": Romina Küper. Image: Pascal Bünning

How did you learn to deal with this?

My approach is to take a close look. Where do others project something onto me and where am I actually meant? That has a lot to do with getting to know myself. Because we women often also carry internalized sexism within us. This doesn't just come from the outside. Issues such as eating disorders or the pressure to be extremely thin show this. We make ourselves weak. In my opinion, recognizing these mechanisms and seeing the patterns we ourselves fall into is crucial in order to distance ourselves from them. Everyone is probably familiar with the pressure to conform to an ideal of beauty - now more than ever thanks to social media. I try to find a healthy approach to the situation and be a woman that others can identify with. I celebrate muscular, athletic women. I am committed to ensuring that other body images are visible alongside the ideal of "tall and thin". But no one is completely free from doubt.

You are an actress and director. How easy or difficult is it for a newcomer to make a movie just like that?

I wouldn't call myself a director yet, as I'm only just shooting my first movie. Whether I deserve this title remains to be seen. While I was shooting "Totenfrau", I had to take the entrance exam at the Ludwigsburg Film Academy - I shot at night and was tested during the day - and was finally accepted. "Hyper Baby", my directorial debut, is not a high-budget cinema project, but it is all the more personal: I work almost exclusively with women and tell a feminist story.

Which character or genre would appeal to you as an actress?

A historical movie would be my dream. In "The Ideas" by director Fabian Stumm, I got to play a funny and chaotic character, which was a lot of fun. I'm more into the tragic and profound side of things. But dark characters also stick to you. But I also love dancing and would love to dress up in a pompous dress. If I don't fit into a historical movie, who will? (laughs)

If you could meet your teenage self with the knowledge of today, what tips would you give them?

I would tell myself to be less afraid and to believe in myself. I used to be much more insecure. I got in my own way because I thought too much about what others thought. As I get older, that becomes easier. I detached myself more from the opinions of others. Self-confidence means accepting imperfections instead of fixating on just one and losing sight of the whole. Especially as an artist, you often struggle with self-doubt and look for validation and expression. But perhaps it's also about being kinder to yourself in the process.

The pressure of being part of such an established crime series must therefore be great.

I don't feel any pressure. Of course I had a lot of respect, but I got on very well with everyone straight away. Nonetheless, this job thrives on adrenaline, but it also has to be fun. I used to joke around with Max Herbrechter, who, like me, comes from the Ruhr area.

Now that you live in Berlin, do you still have a connection to your home?

I feel very close to the Ruhr region and the people there, who have a very direct manner, even though I grew up partly in Münsterland. That's why my own film "Hyper Baby" is written almost entirely in dialect and is set in the Ruhr region, although we will be shooting in Baden-Württemberg. I travel a lot and recently spent a lot of time in Munich, where I really enjoyed being close to nature. At the same time, I have a close connection to my apartment and my desk in Schöneberg. Berlin itself no longer gives me as much as it used to. I'm not a classic city kid, but grew up outdoors: by the river, in the forest, out and about on my bike. This closeness to nature is difficult to live out in the city.

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