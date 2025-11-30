Georgina Rodríguez at a charity gala on September 11, 2025 in New York. IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Former Gucci saleswoman Georgina's heart beats faster. Cristiano Ronaldo's fiancée has treated herself to a rare Birkin bag. Cost: 150,000 euros.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Georgina Rodríguez, Cristiano Ronaldo's fiancée, has treated herself to an extremely rare Hermès Birkin bag. Value: around 150,000 euros.

The so-called Himalayan Birkin is considered one of the most coveted luxury pieces in the world and is only produced in small numbers each year.

Rodríguez proudly presented her new bag on YouTube and emphasized that she prefers to treat herself to individual pieces instead of buying a lot at once. Show more

Even Hollywood stars queue up for special Birkin bags and wait patiently for the coveted it-piece.

It's probably a little quicker if you're the fiancée of football icon Cristiano Ronaldo and can lay down 150,000 euros for such a bag.

Georgina Rodríguez (31) proudly presented her latest baby to her followers on Instagram. It is the Himalaya bag from Hermès in ombré color gradients - from snow-white to grey-brown.

Georgina Rodríguez (31) has treated herself to a Birkin bag. Cost: 150,000 euros. Instagram

Since 2008, only a few of these new editions have been produced each year - so they are highly coveted. The price? It is traded for up to 150,000 euros.

Georgina Rodríguez takes followers on a shopping spree

Georgina Rodríguez takes her YouTube followers on a shopping trip in Madrid and shows off her latest acquisition: the expensive Hermès bag.

She says: "I'm not one to buy too many things at once," she explains. She prefers to treat herself to one thing at a time so that she can really enjoy it.

