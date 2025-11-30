150,000 euros Ronaldo's fiancée Georgina treats herself to a rare Birkin bag
Carlotta Henggeler
30.11.2025
Former Gucci saleswoman Georgina's heart beats faster. Cristiano Ronaldo's fiancée has treated herself to a rare Birkin bag. Cost: 150,000 euros.
Even Hollywood stars queue up for special Birkin bags and wait patiently for the coveted it-piece.
It's probably a little quicker if you're the fiancée of football icon Cristiano Ronaldo and can lay down 150,000 euros for such a bag.
Georgina Rodríguez (31) proudly presented her latest baby to her followers on Instagram. It is the Himalaya bag from Hermès in ombré color gradients - from snow-white to grey-brown.
Since 2008, only a few of these new editions have been produced each year - so they are highly coveted. The price? It is traded for up to 150,000 euros.
Georgina Rodríguez takes followers on a shopping spree
Georgina Rodríguez takes her YouTube followers on a shopping trip in Madrid and shows off her latest acquisition: the expensive Hermès bag.
She says: "I'm not one to buy too many things at once," she explains. She prefers to treat herself to one thing at a time so that she can really enjoy it.