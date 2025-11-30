  1. Residential Customers
150,000 euros Ronaldo's fiancée Georgina treats herself to a rare Birkin bag

Carlotta Henggeler

30.11.2025

Georgina Rodríguez at a charity gala on September 11, 2025 in New York.
IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Former Gucci saleswoman Georgina's heart beats faster. Cristiano Ronaldo's fiancée has treated herself to a rare Birkin bag. Cost: 150,000 euros.

30.11.2025, 22:13

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Georgina Rodríguez, Cristiano Ronaldo's fiancée, has treated herself to an extremely rare Hermès Birkin bag. Value: around 150,000 euros.
  • The so-called Himalayan Birkin is considered one of the most coveted luxury pieces in the world and is only produced in small numbers each year.
  • Rodríguez proudly presented her new bag on YouTube and emphasized that she prefers to treat herself to individual pieces instead of buying a lot at once.
Show more

Even Hollywood stars queue up for special Birkin bags and wait patiently for the coveted it-piece.

It's probably a little quicker if you're the fiancée of football icon Cristiano Ronaldo and can lay down 150,000 euros for such a bag.

Georgina Rodríguez (31) proudly presented her latest baby to her followers on Instagram. It is the Himalaya bag from Hermès in ombré color gradients - from snow-white to grey-brown.

Georgina Rodríguez (31) has treated herself to a Birkin bag. Cost: 150,000 euros.
Instagram

Since 2008, only a few of these new editions have been produced each year - so they are highly coveted. The price? It is traded for up to 150,000 euros.

Georgina Rodríguez takes followers on a shopping spree

Georgina Rodríguez takes her YouTube followers on a shopping trip in Madrid and shows off her latest acquisition: the expensive Hermès bag.

She says: "I'm not one to buy too many things at once," she explains. She prefers to treat herself to one thing at a time so that she can really enjoy it.

