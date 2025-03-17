Rosenstolz singer AnNa R. died at the age of 55. (archive picture) Patrick Pleul/dpa

The music world is mourning the death of AnNa R., who died in Berlin at the age of 55. Her sudden death leaves a huge gap and raises many questions.

No time? blue News summarizes for you AnNa R., singer of the successful German pop duo Rosenstolz, has died "suddenly and unexpectedly" at the age of 55.

Rosenstolz celebrated great success with melancholy songs such as "Liebe ist alles" and released twelve albums between 1991 and 2012.

Their most successful album "Das grosse Leben" (2006) reached number one in the charts and remained in the hit lists for over two years. Show more

Rosenstolz singer AnNa R. is dead. The German singer, who was born Andrea Rosenbaum, died "suddenly and unexpectedly" at the age of 55, as announced on her Instagram profile.

Her management confirmed the death to the German Press Agency. Her death "shocks and confuses us deeply", said the Instagram post, which was signed by the singer's drummer Manne Uhlig, among others.

"With her unique voice, her presence and her songs, she has remained a constant companion in life for countless people since the founding of Rosenstolz. She still had many music plans when she died in Berlin at the age of 55." According to reports from "Bild", the singer was found dead in her apartment.

Successful pop duo with melancholy songs

The duo Rosenstolz was one of the most successful pop groups in Germany in recent decades. The Berlin band became famous with melancholy songs such as "Liebe ist alles" and "Lass es Liebe sein".

AnNa R. and songwriter and singer Peter Plate recorded twelve albums between 1991 and the temporary end of their collaboration in 2012, which was referred to as a "break", five of which reached number one in Germany. The most successful album, "Das grosse Leben" from 2006, stayed in the charts for more than two years.

With agency material