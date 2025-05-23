Anna R. died unexpectedly in March at the age of 55. (archive picture) Patrick Pleul/dpa

Following her death in March, the album "Mut zur Liebe" by Rosenstolz singer Anna R. will be released in September. She recorded the ten songs shortly before her death.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you In September, an album by the late Rosenstolz singer Anna R. entitled "Mut zur Liebe" will be released posthumously.

The songs were recorded shortly before her death. It was unclear for a long time whether the album would be released.

Managers and fans see the release as Anna's wish. The album is said to be very emotional and personal. Show more

Rosenstolz singer Anna R., who died in March, is surprisingly releasing a solo album with ten new songs in September. The title of the album is "Courage to Love", as her manager Frank Wiedermann told the German Press Agency. This was first reported by "Bild" .

According to Bild, it was not clear for a long time whether the songs recorded shortly before her death would ever reach the ears of her fans. After much deliberation, the decision was made. The album is to be released in September.

"Anna would have liked this album to be released. Her fans deserve to hear these wonderful songs," Wiedermann told Bild. "I can already tell that it will be very emotional and personal."

Anna R. died in March at the age of just 55. Rosenstolz was one of the most successful pop duos in Germany in recent decades. Their hits include "Liebe ist alles", "Gib mir Sonne", "Kuss der Diebe" and "Die Schlampen sind müde". Following the singer's death, there was great sympathy in German-speaking countries. The exact cause of Anna R.'s death has not been made public.

More videos from the department