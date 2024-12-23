After Crown Prince Alexander of Serbia, inspired by King Charles, made his diagnosis public, Crown Princess Katherine has now announced that she has pancreatic cancer.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Katherine Karađorđević of Serbia announced she is battling pancreatic cancer and has already undergone successful surgery, with doctors optimistic.

Inspired by King Charles III, her husband Alexander previously shared his experience with prostate cancer, which he had beaten.

The Crown Princess has been combative, emphasizing her gratitude for the support of family and friends and asking for privacy for her recovery. Show more

These are not easy times for the Serbian palace: after Crown Prince Alexander of Serbia (79) announced earlier this year that he had beaten prostate cancer, his wife Katherine Karađorđević (81) has now followed suit by making her cancer public.

In a statement on Friday, December 20, 2024, the Serbian palace announced that the Crown Princess is battling pancreatic cancer. According to the statement, the 81-year-old has already undergone surgery at the University Medical Center in Pittsburgh in the US state of Pennsylvania. The medical team decided that immediate surgery was necessary and are optimistic about her prognosis.

Katherine von Serbien is also optimistic: "It has been a very difficult time, but I am strong and determined to continue my humanitarian work, especially in the field of fighting cancer," she is quoted as saying on the website.

She is grateful for the support of her family, friends and, of course, her husband. The Crown Princess says: "With my faith in God, the support of everyone around me, good friends and everyone's prayers, I will overcome this challenge."

"King Charles' openness about his health made me do it"

In February, Alexander of Serbia shared his story, inspired by King Charles III (76). The British royal had made his cancer public, and the Serbian crown prince finally followed suit and announced that he had beaten prostate cancer.

Prince Alexander Karađorđević was born in London and Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022) was his godmother. He went to school together with King Charles III, as "Gala" writes.

In his statement at the time, Alexander of Serbia said: "Deeply saddened by the illness that has unfortunately struck my dear cousin and friend, H.M. King Charles III, and moved by his courage to share his personal state of health with his people despite the illness, I send the following message of support, but also of understanding and compassion."

It is not a message that one would like to hear. The Crown Prince could speak from his own experience. "I have avoided speaking publicly about this as it is a personal matter that only affects my family and I, but King Charles' openness about his health has prompted and encouraged me to share my experiences."

In her message, Crown Princess Katherine thanks the medical staff and asks the public to respect her privacy so that she can focus on her recovery.

More videos from the department