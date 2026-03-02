According to media reports, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are to be excluded from all public appointments of the British royal family until further notice. Picture: IMAGO/Spotlight Royal

The next bombshell in the British royal family: Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, the daughters of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, will no longer be allowed to attend any public appointments of the royals with immediate effect.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you The British royal family has reportedly banned Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie from all public appointments.

According to the Mail on Sunday , the two daughters of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson will also not be allowed to take their seats in the Royal Box at the traditional Royal Ascot horse races in June 2026.

It is said that Beatrice and Eugenie were "completely surprised" by the exclusion from the royal family. Show more

The British royal family is not only showing Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson the door, King Charles and heir to the throne William apparently also want more distance from the ex-couple's daughters.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie will not be allowed to appear with the other royals at the traditional Royal Ascot horse races next June, writes the Mail on Sunday.

The reason for this is said to be concerns in connection with the escalating scandal surrounding the House of York and their links to US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Beatrice and Eugenie "completely surprised" by the exclusion

According to the Mail on Sunday, the decision was preceded by intensive discussions within the British royal family. During these discussions, the future role of the two sisters within the royal family was discussed.

There are said to have been "serious questions" about the nature and extent of the relationship between the two princesses and Jeffrey Epstein, including in financial terms.

Their exclusion from the royal family is said to have taken Beatrice and Eugenie "completely by surprise". The sisters are already in shock following the brief arrest of their father on suspicion of abuse of office.

Beatrice and Eugenie - excluded from all appointments

According to the Mail on Sunday, the exclusion of Andrew's daughters will not be limited to the upcoming Ascot horse races.

In fact, Beatrice and Eugenie are said to have been banned indefinitely from all public engagements of the royal family.

The decision regarding Royal Ascot is likely to be particularly painful for the two sisters. The traditional horse race was a favorite event of their grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.

More videos from the department