His departure from the Royal Lodge has been decided - and Andrew Mountbatten Windsor has also lost all his royal titles. But that was not the last low point for the scandal-ridden ex-prince.

Now the ex-prince's biography page on the British royal family's official website has also been deleted. Show more

Prince Andrew was yesterday: After being stripped of his royal titles, the disgraced ex-royal now goes by his real name Andrew Mountbatten Windsor again.

The 65-year-old must also move out of the Royal Lodge on the instructions of King Charles III.

But that's not all: there is now no trace of the scandalous prince on the official website of the British royal family.

Where the British royal family's website previously listed the Duke of York, there is now a yawning void. Andrew has also been removed from the list of family members.

Where his curriculum vitae was previously to be found, the internet search now only leads to the error message "Page not found".

Epstein friendship is Andrew's undoing

Just a few days ago, an explanation of Andrew's current status could be read there:

"On January 13, 2022, Buckingham Palace announced that, with the consent and agreement of Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke of York's military connections and royal patronage would be returned to Her late Majesty and the Duke would not return to his public duties."

Elsewhere, Royal fans can still find a reference to the former Prince. In the list of heirs to the throne, Andrew is still in eighth place - but with one crucial difference:

Instead of being listed as Prince as before, now only his name can be seen without a title. The reason for this is the fact that succession to the throne in Great Britain is tied to lineage by law.

From favorite son to scandalous prince

For a long time, ex-Prince Andrew was considered the Queen's favorite child. However, over the past few years he has caused numerous scandals, the most serious of which was his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew was also accused of sexually abusing the then 17-year-old Virginia Giuffre in 2001. In the end, both parties agreed on a settlement of twelve million pounds.

