The royal family on the way to the Christmas service. Bild: dpa

The British royals are celebrating Christmas - the traditional church service is on the program. The daughters of the fallen ex-Prince Andrew are also there.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The disgraced ex-Prince Andrew was not at the British royal family's Christmas service.

His daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie arrived at St. Mary Magdalene Church after King Charles III (77).

Unlike their father, however, the two women have not lost their titles. Show more

The British royal family attended the Christmas service in Sandringham with both daughters of the disgraced former Prince Andrew. Princess Beatrice (37) and Princess Eugenie (35) arrived at St. Mary Magdalene Church after King Charles III (77). Their father had not been invited to the celebrations due to his role in the Jeffrey Epstein sex offender scandal.

A number of spectators followed the royal walk to the church. Charles wore a brown coat, Queen Camilla (78) was dressed all in red. Both kept waving to the onlookers and the royal family were able to enjoy the bright sunshine. Princess Kate (43), wife of heir to the throne William (43), also kept smiling at the people.

The previous evening, a video of the princess with her daughter Charlotte (10) had caused a sensation in the United Kingdom. The recording, which was made at Kate's Christmas service at the beginning of December, shows the two of them sitting and playing the piano together. It features "Holm Sound" by Scottish composer Erland Cooper.

The Andrew case - speculation about Beatrice and Eugenie

Charles had traditionally invited the family to Sandringham for the holidays, and his Christmas message was broadcast on television in the afternoon. Due to the royals' German roots, the presents were already unwrapped on Christmas Eve - unlike many families in the United Kingdom, where December 25th is the day for giving presents.

There had been much speculation in recent weeks about Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's attendance. The fact that they were both coming to the service was breaking news to some British media. Unlike their father, however, the two women have not lost their titles.

Andrew (65), on the other hand, was stripped of all his titles, honors and awards. He is now known simply as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and rejects the allegations of sexual abuse in the Epstein scandal. The ex-prince once again appeared prominently in the recently published US files - including a photo that is said to have been taken at the Sandringham estate. His ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson (66), the mother of the princesses, was also not invited to the celebrations.

More videos on the topic