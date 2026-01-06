"Let's Dance" enters the next round. Of course, the jury consisting of Jorge Gonzalez, Motsi Mabuse and Joachim Llambi (from left to right) will be there again. Picture: Getty Images

It's that time of year again in February: the TV show "Let's Dance" goes into the next round. Celebrity contestants will once again have to prove themselves on the dance floor. RTL has now announced four of them.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you In a few weeks, "Let's Dance" will be back for the next round: 14 stars are set to take part in the 19th season of the RTL show.

Only four celebrities have currently been confirmed for "Let's Dance".

The other candidates and the start date of the show are not yet known. Show more

Who will follow in Diego Pooth 's footsteps and win the title of "Dancing Star" 2026?

It's still a while until the 19th season of "Let's Dance" starts. So far, not even the exact start date of the RTL dance show has been revealed.

However, fans have already been given some information, as the first four celebrity contestants have now been officially announced.

Vanessa Borck: "Having fun is the most important thing"

Vanessa Borck was announced as the first contestant. The influencer, who is known on Instagram as "nessiontour", already appeared on RTL last year as "Princess Charming".

Now the 29-year-old is trying her hand as a dancer on the TV show "Let's Dance". She explains on Instagram: "Feeling something and having fun is the most important thing", even though she admits that she is already afraid of blacking out on the dance floor.

In addition to Borck, actress Esther Schweins is also competing in "Let's Dance" this year. The 55-year-old, who became famous through the RTL Samstag Nacht format, says of her participation: "I'm looking forward to learning to dance because I've wanted to for so long."

Although she has a "crazy respect for the whole thing", the anticipation still outweighs it.

Kraus and Benaissa want to become Dancing Star 2026

The next candidate, who has already been confirmed, also has a lot of respect for the dance show: presenter Sonya Kraus.

The 52-year-old, who became famous through TV shows such as "Glücksrad" or "talk talk talk", emphasizes on Instagram that she has been waiting for this moment for 20 years.

Taking part had never fitted into her life plans before, so she is all the more delighted that she can now prove herself on "Let's Dance". "Somehow it never worked out and now the time has finally come," says Kraus happily.

She will be joined this time by "No Angels" singer Nadja Benaissa. The singer is very familiar with performing in front of a large audience and dance choreographies.

Both as a solo artist and as part of the successful band "No Angels". Will this make the 43-year-old one of the favorites? Only time will tell.

It is not yet known which other stars will be competing in "Let's Dance". So fans will have to wait a little longer. As mentioned, the exact start date has also not yet been revealed.

The 18th season began on February 21, 2025, when Diego Pooth, son of Verona and Franjo Pooth, won together with professional dancer Ekaterina Leonova.

More videos from the department