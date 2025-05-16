Günther Jauch loses out to King Football on Whit Monday. Bild: Stefan Gregorowius/RTL/dpa

RTL has removed the usual "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" special from the program on Whit Sunday. The program change is due to a current event.

Wilhelm Flemmer

No time? blue News summarizes for you RTL is canceling the Whitsunday special of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?".

RTL will be broadcasting the UEFA Nations League final on that day.

In the Whit Monday edition of the quiz show, viewers can expect a "special surprise".

After Whitsun, "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" goes into its summer break. Show more

It has been a firm tradition for years: a special edition of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" is broadcast on Sunday and Monday evenings at Whitsun. This year, however, RTL has other plans: the Sunday edition of the quiz show with presenter Günther Jauch will be canceled. Fans can only look forward to the usual "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" special on Monday, June 9 at 8.15 pm.

On Sunday, however, Günther Jauch will have to make way for a sports program. Instead of the usual "Who wants to be a millionaire?" special, the UEFA Nations League final will be broadcast on Whit Sunday at 8.15 pm. RTL is advertising the event as a "top-class international match cracker", because not only is the final tournament taking place in Germany for the first time, the DFB team is still in the competition and will face Portugal in the semi-final on June 4 (8.45 p.m., ZDF).

Football comes first

RTL's decision to cancel the Sunday edition of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" is quite surprising: the Whitsun special of the quiz show is always hugely popular and, according to "DWDL.de", attracted around 3.76 million people in front of their TV screens on Whit Monday 2024 - that corresponds to a market share of 18.4 percent. In the advertising-relevant target group of 14 to 49-year-olds, a market share of 19.0 percent (760,000 viewers) was even achieved.

Even more bitter for fans of the cult show: after the Whit Monday episode, "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" will take a long summer break, which usually lasts until the end of August or the beginning of September. However, RTL is at least making a promise for the shortened special: Viewers can expect an entertaining episode in which a "special Pentecost surprise" could give the contestants a decisive advantage in the course of the game.