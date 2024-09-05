On "Who wants to be a millionaire?", the editors made a terrible mistake in the €32,000 question on Tuesday. That's why candidate Laura Harbig gets another chance in the TV show hosted by Günther Jauch. Picture: RTL/Guido Engels

Candidate Laura Harbig was kicked out of the RTL show "Who wants to be a millionaire?" without justification. The 32,000-euro question was worded incorrectly. Now the student is allowed to try again, but has to start from zero euros.

On Wednesday, the TV channel RTL announced that the four answers to the €32,000 question had been formulated incorrectly.

Now the 24-year-old mathematics student will get a second chance, but will have to start again from zero euros.

Laura Harbig was hit hard on the second day of the "3 Million Euro Week" of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?": the mathematics student plummeted from 32,000 euros to 500 euros in Tuesday's TV show.

On Wednesday, those responsible at the TV station RTL had to admit, blue News reported, that the four answers to the 32,000 euro question had been formulated incorrectly.

Harbig's luck was in: the 24-year-old will be allowed to compete again in the next "3 Million Euro" week.

The question remains: Under what conditions will she compete for her second chance?

Laura Harbig gets a second chance, but ...

The "Bild" newspaper asked the TV channel RTL and received the following answer: "When Laura Harbig faced the aforementioned 32,000-euro question, she had already used up all four of her jokers."

She continued: "We decided to give her a completely new chance so that she can start all over again in the next €3 million week."

In concrete terms, this means that Laura Harbig will get a second chance, but will have to start again from zero euros. There is already a debate as to whether these are really fair conditions.

According to RTL, the candidate will at least be granted one advantage: Harbig does not have to go through a selection round for her second chance on "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?", so she can sit directly in the guessing chair opposite presenter Günther Jauch.

What went wrong on "Who wants to be a millionaire?"?

And that's what went wrong on Tuesday evening on the TV show "Who wants to be a millionaire?": Candidate Laura Harbig had successfully guessed her way up to the 32,000-euro question.

But she no longer had a joker. Günther Jauch warned: "All the jokers are gone. Think carefully about everything from now on."

The presenter then wanted to know from the candidate: "Who did Germans google more often than US pop star Taylor Swift in the 'International personalities' category in 2023? A: Margot Robbie, B: Queen Camilla, C: Elon Musk, D: Harry Kane?"

Many a Swiftie, i.e. Taylor Swift's fans, may have wondered, as the US musician is currently breaking many records and is therefore likely to be at the top of the Google rankings.

The candidate chose Elon Musk - and dropped from 32,000 euros to 500 euros. The correct answer was Harry Kane. But that is not correct.

"After intensive examination, we have determined that none of the four possible answers is correct. Taylor Swift was the most googled 'Personality International' in 2023," reads a press release from TV station RTL.

