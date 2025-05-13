Bruce Darnell, Tony Bauer, Ekaterina Leonova and Dieter Bohlen form the "Supertalent" jury 2025. RTL

RTL is once again discontinuing a well-known TV format: Following the end of Stefan Raab's show "Du gewinnst hier nicht die Million", "Das Supertalent" has now also been hit. According to DWDL.de, the casting show will not be continued for the time being.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following Raab's format, "Das Supertalent" is now also being dropped from the program.

RTL confirmed to DWDL.de that no new season is planned for the time being.

RTL is parting ways with another long-standing flagship: the casting show "Das Supertalent" will not be continued for the time being. This is reported by the media magazine DWDL.de. The decision comes only shortly after the announced end of Stefan Raab's hybrid format "Du gewinnst hier nicht die Million".

RTL is thus consistently continuing the restructuring of its program. The former audience favorite "Das Supertalent" has recently been struggling with fluctuating ratings and an increasingly outdated format concept.

New jury did not bring a turnaround

In the recent past, the jury has been replaced several times - including with celebrities such as Dieter Bohlen, Motsi Mabuse and most recently Chantal Janzen. But the hoped-for upswing failed to materialize.

The channel has not explicitly announced an official cancellation, but told DWDL.de that no new season is currently planned. A return at a later date therefore remains theoretically open - but for the time being, it's over.