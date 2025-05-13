Stefan Raab has sworn the TV audience to the ESC preliminary round. (archive picture) Matthias Balk/dpa

RTL is discontinuing Stefan Raab's format "Du gewinnstst hier nicht die Million". After mixed TV success and declining ratings, the broadcaster wants to make a clearer distinction between comedy and game shows in future.

RTL has taken the show "Du gewinnst hier nicht die Million", produced by Stefan Raab, off the air early due to disappointing ratings.

Instead of a summer break, the final end has come - the show will no longer be broadcast.

The decision shows that even prominent names like Raab are no guarantee of success for new TV formats. Show more

RTL has decided to take the show "Du gewinnst hier nicht die Million", produced by Stefan Raab, off the air. Originally announced as a major TV coup, the show failed to meet expectations and will now no longer be broadcast. This is according to the media portal "DWDL".

According to RTL's program director Inga Leschek, the format has led to an increase in subscriptions on the streaming service RTL+, but the mix of quiz, stand-up and game show has not been sufficiently well received on traditional television. In the previous week, only around 820,000 viewers tuned in - including single-digit market shares among the younger target groups.

"Hybrid formats have always had a hard time on TV," summarizes Leschek. There had been deliberate experimentation, also based on previous successes such as the Raab boxing match. "That was a strong start for RTL+, but we need a clearer concept for a weekly show on free TV."

Raab stays on Wednesday evenings

The remaining editions until mid-June are now to be played as events, including an ESC edition live from Basel or a program on the possible promotion of 1. FC Köln. After that, a new format will be developed together with Raab Entertainment. In future, the focus will be on comedy rather than a mixed format.

Raab will retain Wednesday evenings - but in a different way. Starting in the fall, a new weekly show will be broadcast at 8:15 p.m. that will more clearly separate game show elements from comedy. The new title has not yet been decided, but one thing is certain: "Du gewinnst hier nicht die Million" will not be continued. "The name no longer fits", says Leschek.

Despite the premature end, RTL is sticking with the Raab partnership. Leschek continues to speak of the "smartest deal" of her career. In view of earlier successes - such as the ESC preliminary decision or "Stefan & Bully vs. some gadfly" - Raab's creative power continues to be a great asset for RTL.