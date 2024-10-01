"Bauer sucht Frau" presenter Inka Bause greets the singles at the barn party. RTL / Stefan Gregorowius

For 20 years now, "Bauer sucht Frau" has been matching farmers - very successfully, as numerous marriages and children show. For the first time, a camel owner is present at the anniversary. But a farmer takes the cake when he involuntarily lets slip the real reason for his participation.

No time? blue News summarizes for you "Bauer sucht Frau" celebrates 20 years, with 40 marriages and 50 children, but many relationships also fail.

In the anniversary season, Paul is the youngest farmer in the show's history at the age of 22, while other farmers with exotic animals and individual preferences are also taking part.

Heiner, another contestant, was unable to take part in the barn party due to health problems, but his female contestants are hoping to return soon. Show more

RTL first set out to get love-hungry farmers married 20 years ago.

A lot has happened since then: 40 marriages have taken place and 50 children have been born. Naturally, many relationships have also failed, just like in real life. The TV format has given birth to viewer favorites such as Josef and Narumol and shepherd Heinrich, while more self-absorbed characters such as farmer Patrick have also been touring the reality formats of private broadcasters ever since.

Presenter Inka Bause (55) has been there right from the start. She greets the candidates at the start of the season with her usual over-euphoria: "When we started 'Bauer sucht Frau' 20 years ago, the youngest farmer in this year's anniversary season was just two years old. Now he's looking for love with us himself! Isn't that great!" says Bause jubilantly.

What's more: at 22, Paul is the youngest farmer ever to take part in the format. He is an old soul in a young body: "Before you do anything stupid, you just build a house," he says.

"I'm looking for something for the bed and not for the farm"

His three suitors critically check each other out ("I tried a bit harder than they did") and don't shy away from singing on the guitar. However, the brave Whitney Houston performer ends up in tears. Paul obviously focuses more on looks than on voice and picks out the pretty kindergarten teacher. The farmer among the single women also looks down the drain.

Around 250 animals live on gay farmer Heino's farm, including donkeys, pigs, chickens, peacocks, emus, etc. "My farm is almost a zoo," says the 50-year-old, who is looking for a man who will "blow his mind". One applicant used to be a farmer himself, but then switched to nursing. Another not only owns "an olive grove in Italy", but has also "trained as a tantric masseur".

Heino is in a flirtatious mood: "But it's very important to me: I'm not looking for a farm helper," he explains and then almost misspeaks, "I just meant to say I'm looking for something for bed and not for the farm. Everyone laughs at the Freudian slip.

Camel owner receives clumsy compliment

Farmer Marvin keeps exotic animals, including alpacas, llamas and camels. "You have to be crazy, but camels have always fascinated me and then you have to make your dreams come true," says the 31-year-old. Single woman Sabrina really likes the look of the farmer, but should perhaps rethink her flirting strategy: "I'm slim myself, so I need someone with a bit of a belly," she says, while Marvin looks down at himself, embarrassed. To make matters worse, the farmer simply can't manage to open the bottle of schnapps Sabrina gave him. It's not working for him (yet).

Horse farmer Jenny has modest wishes: "He doesn't have to be an Adonis, but a nice smile would be nice," says the 59-year-old. That's what her two singles bring to the table. "I don't want to make fun of him, but he's a city dweller and I have a farm at home," says Sweer.

Competitor Norbert then gets bogged down with a never-ending story about how difficult the application alone was for him: "I haven't written a letter for years. The text was quickly found, but then the problem: I didn't have an envelope! I also only had digital photos. Then the next problem: I didn't have any stamps in the house!" Meanwhile, Jenny is constantly fanning herself with a fan, moaning: "Wow, I'm hot." Unsurprisingly, she sends the steamy chatterbox home alone.

Unlucky Heiner had to go to hospital

In the next episode of "Bauer sucht Frau" (always Mondays at 8.15 pm on RTL, new episodes a week earlier on RTL+), Inka Bause introduces the remaining 14 candidates, hopefully including unlucky Heiner, who had to go into hospital shortly before the barn party due to health problems. His three candidates sincerely hope that all their efforts in love were not in vain.

