Katja Burkard makes a confession in her biography: the RTL presenter separated from her partner Hans Mahr three years ago. Now the 59-year-old reveals how it came about - and how love was rekindled.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Katja Burkard reveals a relationship secret in her biography "60 ist das neue 60", which is being published these days.

The RTL presenter temporarily separated from her long-term partner Hans Mahr in 2022.

Now the 59-year-old reveals how the break-up came about and how the couple got back together after almost twelve months. Show more

"So, now it's out." With these words, RTL presenter Katja Burkard reveals a relationship secret in her new biography "60 is the new 60", which is being published this week.

She and her long-term partner Hans Mahr split up three years ago - for almost a year.

In the book, Burkard, who turns 60 in April, writes about her upcoming birthday and looks back on her life. In 1998, the RTL journalist fell in love with her boss Hans Mahr. She was 33 years old, he was 49, and today the couple have two children.

Burkard and Mahr asked themselves: Should we break up?

According to Burkard, their relationship over the past 27 years had been characterized by many highs, but also some lows. Ten years ago, the couple, who are not married, asked themselves the question: should we split up?

On New Year's Eve 2021/2022, Katja Burkard asked herself the question once again: "Do I want to continue to be in this relationship in which we have both grown quite far apart due to different opinions, different interests and different developments?"

This time, Burkard answered: "No."

Her husband was blindsided when she told him that she wanted to end the relationship. "He didn't understand, he thought I'd get over it", according to the book "60 is the new 60", as Bild writes.

Burkard and Mahr took a break from their relationship

The couple took a break from their relationship, but continued to live together. Only their closest friends knew about it. "It wasn't about other partners for a second," says Katja Burkard.

Months later, a party night with a gay friend clarified things for her.

"When I was really on the ropes at three in the morning, my husband suddenly called me. I told him that I loved him endlessly. That I miss him, but that he doesn't see me the way I am," the TV presenter writes in her book.

That was a key moment.

When Katja Burkard came home the next day, the couple hugged, talked for hours and decided to go to Paris together and try again.

