Lola Weippert goes public with her diagnosis. The better news: The tumor is benign. In a video, the 28-year-old makes an important appeal to her followers.

RTL presenter Lola Weippert has a tumor in her breast, as she announces in a video on Instagram.

The 28-year-old announces: "As of now, (...) it is and hopefully will remain a benign tumor."

She has now been referred to the Charité hospital, where a punch biopsy will be carried out. Show more

A tumor has been discovered in the breast of "Temptation Island" presenter Lola Weippert. The 28-year-old announced this in a video on Instagram following an examination.

In the recording, Weippert holds black and white ultrasound images up to the camera. "I'm not pregnant, I have a tumor in my breast," the TV presenter explains.

But she also has good news to announce: "As things stand now, (...) it is and will hopefully remain a benign tumor." However, as the tumor has grown, she will now be referred to the Charité hospital.

Weippert went on to inform her followers: "And then it will be punched and hopefully I will get good results."

What is done during a punch biopsy

Often, only the removal and examination of a tissue sample provides definitive clarity as to whether a change in the breast is benign or malignant.

In a so-called punch biopsy, a small amount of tissue is removed from the neoplasm using a hollow needle, usually under local anesthesia. Many changes in the breast are benign and do not increase the risk of breast cancer.

The influencer appealed to her more than 700,000 followers to go for regular check-ups: "Do it for yourself, do it for your body." In conversations with her friends, she was shocked to discover that many had not been to their gynecologists for years.

"I would like to thank you for your openness"

The comments under Weippert's post are full of good wishes. "Lots of strength and, above all, good health for you," writes one follower.

Others thanked the TV presenter for her openness. One fan commented: "I find it so incredibly brave that you are sharing this with us and at the same time drawing attention to the need for preventive care"

"I would like to thank you for your openness," another Instagram user wrote under the video.

