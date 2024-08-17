Weippert went on to inform her followers: "And then it will be punched and hopefully I will get good results."
What is done during a punch biopsy
Often, only the removal and examination of a tissue sample provides definitive clarity as to whether a change in the breast is benign or malignant.
In a so-called punch biopsy, a small amount of tissue is removed from the neoplasm using a hollow needle, usually under local anesthesia. Many changes in the breast are benign and do not increase the risk of breast cancer.
The influencer appealed to her more than 700,000 followers to go for regular check-ups: "Do it for yourself, do it for your body." In conversations with her friends, she was shocked to discover that many had not been to their gynecologists for years.
"I would like to thank you for your openness"
The comments under Weippert's post are full of good wishes. "Lots of strength and, above all, good health for you," writes one follower.
Others thanked the TV presenter for her openness. One fan commented: "I find it so incredibly brave that you are sharing this with us and at the same time drawing attention to the need for preventive care"
"I would like to thank you for your openness," another Instagram user wrote under the video.