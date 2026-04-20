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New quiz show takes over RTL temporarily cancels "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?"

Lea Oetiker

20.4.2026

"Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" will not return until the end of May with a special edition.
"Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" will not return until the end of May with a special edition.
RTL

RTL is restructuring its Monday evenings: "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" is temporarily disappearing from the program and the channel is focusing on a new quiz format with Ralf Schmitz instead.

20.04.2026, 15:20

20.04.2026, 16:45

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • RTL is temporarily taking "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" out of the Monday evening program, with the last edition for the time being running on 20 April.
  • From April 27, the new quiz show "Die Weisheit der Vielen" with Ralf Schmitz will take over the slot.
  • The classic show with Günther Jauch does not return until the end of May with a special Whitsun edition.
Show more

On April 20, "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" airs at 8:15 p.m. for the last time for the time being. RTL has come up with something special for the finale: Musician Bill Kaulitz will be on the show as a telephone joker.

After that, the cult show with Günther Jauch will disappear from the Monday evening program for the time being. A return is not planned until the end of May - but only in the form of a special Whitsun edition. The station is leaving it open as to what will happen after that.

Suddenly there's still eggnog.

Suddenly there's still eggnog"I'm going to squeal now!" - This 86-year-old woman completely upsets Günther Jauch

The new quiz show "Die Weisheit der Vielen" with Ralf Schmitz as presenter will take over the vacant slot from April 27. The concept is based on an unusual duel: a single candidate competes against a 200-strong studio audience.

Not only knowledge of facts is required, but also intuition and timing - whoever is closer to the correct answer with their guess than the majority can win up to 10,000 euros. Each participant has up to four attempts. If the audience remains unbeaten, the jackpot continues to grow. In the final, the game turns: the most accurate guess from the audience switches sides and competes against the crowd himself.

"Who wants to be a millionaire?"Günther Jauch asks this million-dollar question - Do you know the answer?

For RTL, the program rochade is a deliberate strategy. The channel wants to win over the long-standing "Who wants to be a millionaire?" viewers for the new format. Schmitz himself is already full of anticipation: "'Die Weisheit der Vielen' is the perfect show for all estimation cookies. Because all my candidates have to do is guess better than the many. So watch it - I would really appreciate that!"

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