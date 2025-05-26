In Rudi Cerne's show, the police launch an appeal for witnesses. Sina Schuldt/dpa

Fraud attempts have been on the rise for years. In an interview for the ZDF format "Aktenzeichen XY ... Vorsicht, Betrug!", Rudi Cerne explains which scams are currently particularly widespread and how consumers can protect themselves.

Carlotta Henggeler

"I'm a cautious person by nature," says Rudi Cerne. This characteristic has been reinforced by his work on "Aktenzeichen XY ... Ungelöst" over the past decades: in 2002, the now 66-year-old presenter took over the true-crime series on ZDF, which was invented by Eduard Zimmermann in 1967. While the main show deals with unsolved capital crimes, the spin-off "Aktenzeichen XY ... Vorsicht, Betrug!" aims to prevent further fraud in the first place.

Cerne explains in an interview which scams are currently popular with fraudsters and what is behind the so-called "A.M.I.G.A." syndrome.

"Watch out, scam!" is the motto again on "Aktenzeichen XY". Have you ever been the victim of fraud yourself?

Rudi Cerne: I once fell for a fake platform selling designer furniture. It was four chairs and a table. The company had a very appealing name. I then ordered the goods for 2500 euros. The money was immediately deducted from my credit card account. But the furniture was never delivered. Fortunately, I was able to get the money back through the credit card insurance. However, I then grabbed my head because I didn't follow the advice that you always hear: I didn't read the legal notice. It said that this company was from Ireland. That should have made me very suspicious.

Did you become more suspicious as a "Aktenzeichen XY" presenter over the years?

Suspicious is perhaps the wrong word, but I have become much more cautious. However, I'm already a cautious person by nature and the show has confirmed my caution. I'm not anxious, but cautious.

How does that manifest itself?

I'm someone who avoids physical confrontations. I grew up in the Ruhr area, and when I'm walking home with others and I realize that something is brewing in the group coming towards us, then we change sides of the road. Nothing has changed in my life, except that I'm no longer out and about quite so often in the evening or at night.

Attempted fraud has been on the increase for years. Do you think we have become more naive as a society - or are the perpetrators simply more sophisticated than before?

Fraudsters are more sophisticated. It's booming on the Internet right now. When I think of love scamming, for example, it's the modern form of marriage fraud, when someone is tricked into believing that they are the man of your dreams: I'm the man of your dreams! In reality, there is an organization behind it that tricks masses of people, mostly women.

Would you say that the general trend is moving more and more towards online scams?

Definitely! You've probably already had the experience of receiving an email from a supposed bank warning you about fake emails that have no other intention than to get hold of your data. They then claim: "Your account will be blocked in three days if you don't enter your details, i.e. your name, debit card number and PIN." It has never come to that for me because I delete such emails immediately. I can only advise everyone to do the same. Because as soon as you click on a link in the wrong email, you're often already trapped.

What else do you advise people to do to protect themselves from scammers?

Lately, I've often seen tempting apps with fitness exercises. After a free trial period, it can happen that you inadvertently slip into a paid subscription that you can't easily get out of because emails are not answered. In this case, I recommend that you check the experience reports on the Internet before downloading. In most cases, consumer websites such as "Trustpilot" already have corresponding reviews that make it clear that such an app should be used with caution.

Which scam has surprised you the most in recent years?

It really is this love scamming. Dating platforms are basically not a bad thing. But it can happen that scammers hack into them, usually an organization based somewhere abroad. They then use fake pictures. A dream man suddenly appears. The victim then contacts him. They arrange to meet for a FaceTime call, but then the dream man suddenly can't make a connection, but the victim has the feeling that they are already very close to their loved one. Then the line drops, and later he answers again with an excuse. The perfidious game goes on and on. In the end, it's all about money, of course with the promise to pay it all back. He tells the story of a tragedy abroad. At the beginning he might ask for 3,000 euros, in the end it's a six-figure sum. I recently read in an article that a woman lost her entire retirement savings of 350,000 euros in this scam. Of course, you think to yourself: "That can't be true!" But this is often a so-called "A.M.I.G.A." syndrome. This stands for "but mine is completely different". Victims of love scamming often use this argument to fend off warnings from friends.

Certain scams - be it love scamming or the fake text message "Hi mom, here's my new number" - have been warned about for years, and not just on "Aktenzeichen XY". Does it sometimes frustrate you that your warnings don't work any better?

No. You can only raise awareness again and again. One example is these shock calls: a fraudster gets in touch and says: "This is the police. Your son drove a Swiss citizen to death in Frankfurt and is now in jail. He'll only get out if you post 30,000 euros bail." An absolutely stressful situation that overwhelms you. The victims are mostly elderly people. This actually happened to a friend of mine.

You have to tell us more about it ...

His mother was called by a fake police officer and urged to transfer money. By chance, it was resolved very quickly because the son called his mother a short time later. The mother was completely flabbergasted and said: "I thought you were in custody" - "No, no. What makes you think that?" Fortunately, the mother had not yet transferred any money to the fraudsters at this point.

What role does your program play in preventing such cases?

This educational work is essential: showing people how the scams work and how it starts and usually ends in a financial disaster. We have to report on this. On the one hand, we want to show people what has already happened and, on the other, make it clear to them what they should look out for.

How do you come up with the topics that you deal with on "Aktenzeichen XY ... Vorsicht, Betrug!"? Do you research them yourself or do the police ask you to draw attention to certain scams?

Both: We receive letters from viewers. Especially with the "Vorsicht. Betrug!" series in particular, it's quite striking that people get in touch and say: "Yes, that happened to me too. Until now, I was ashamed to go to the police. But now I want to do it and report it to you on the show." We can't take reports on the show, you have to go to the police. But we can of course give advice to the callers concerned. The officers from the LKA are always very busy with this on the show.

Are you also approached personally and asked for advice?

Of course, people sometimes approach me personally. That was the case again on vacation in Fuerteventura. A woman asked if I could help. I can only refer her to the investigating authorities. My answer: "I can't help you because I'm not a police officer. I can only advise you to go to the police." Incidentally, there is a good organization for prevention when it comes to burglary prevention. This is the police crime prevention service. A police officer comes to you, checks your home for security flaws and gives you valuable advice. In some federal states, this is free of charge.

In addition to the special show "Vorsicht, Betrug!", you have been reporting on serious capital crimes on "Aktenzeichen XY ... Ungelöst" for over 20 years, achieving good ratings. How satisfied are you with your successes?

Our clearance rate has been just under 40 percent since 1967, which is an impressive figure. I'm particularly pleased with cold cases. The Cologne carnival murder was solved 36 years after the crime because a former acquaintance of the murderer came forward on "Aktenzeichen XY". The perpetrator has since been finally convicted. This confirms us in our work.

Finally, a look into the future: are there any plans to expand the "XY Files" brands even further?

There are already various spin-offs. Compared to the early years, ZDF has increased from ten to twelve and now to 14 regular programs per year. We have a successful podcast in which investigators, lawyers, public prosecutors and victims have their say. It's very exciting and a new area of experience for me. I'm just waiting to see what else comes my way. After all, I'm still young. (laughs)

