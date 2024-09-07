Swinging is a sport that requires not only strength and technique, but also a strong sense of fairness and respect. In the video, young Toggenburg wrestlers Alex and Marc explain the rules.

Vania Spescha

Fairness and respect are part of the code of honor.

blue News visited two young wrestlers who emulate wrestling king Nöldi Forrer in training.

blue News visited two young wrestlers who emulate wrestling king Nöldi Forrer in training.

The documentary "Nöldi Forrer - A will made of titanium" shows just how far wrestling king Forrer was willing to go in order to still be able to compete at the top level in old age and with a persistent hip injury. Show more

They roll around in the sawdust and throw themselves on their backs. When blue News arrives at the Wier schoolhouse in Ebnat-Kappel, blue News presenter Vania Spescha finds a top-class wrestling hall.

The two young wrestlers Alex Bleiker and Marc Roth from Toggenburg have just practiced headstands and warmed up before the fight begins.

During practice, Marc (14) puts his colleague Alex (14) on his back. The winner brushes the loser's back and the two smile at each other. They train twice a week in a newly built wrestling cellar under the school gym.

The two young wrestlers are members of the Wattwil wrestling club, where wrestling kings such as Jörg Abderhalden and Nöldi Forrer have already competed. Marc and Alex would also like to become wrestling kings.

Wrestling king Nöldi Forrer as a role model

Arnold "Nöldi" Forrer became wrestling king for the first time in 2001. He won the Swiss national crown six times and is the most successful wrestler in history.

The documentary "Nöldi Forrer - A will made of titanium" reveals more about the sport of wrestling.

"Nöldi Forrer - A will made of titanium"

He set himself the goal of setting a record for eternity: 150 crowns, more than any other wrestler has ever achieved. He ended his career in August 2022.

Nöldi Forrer was followed on camera for six years during his last years of active wrestling.

The documentary "Nöldi Forrer - Ein Wille aus Titan" is a blue co-production and shows how far Forrer was willing to go in order to still be able to compete at the top level in his increasing age and with a persistent hip injury.

