Russia puts a lot of energy into banning everything homosexual from the public sphere. But now, of all things, the ice hockey series "Heated Rivalry" is becoming a hit in the country.

It's not legal, but for many Russians it's the only way: the hit series "Heated Rivalry" from Canada is one of the most popular offers on pirate sites on the Internet. The story about Russian and Canadian ice hockey pros Ilya and Shane, who are bitter rivals in the arena and passionately exchange caresses in bed, is a hit on the Russian internet - despite censorship. Viewers give it top ratings, as can be seen on the portal "Kinopoisk.ru". In Switzerland, the show will be broadcast on February 6 on the new streaming service HBO Max.

The fact that a series in a country where "non-traditional" sexuality is ostracized also addresses taboos in Russian society is not only exciting for tens of thousands of film fans. Commentators also see it as proof that bans and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's policy of patronizing citizens sometimes come to nothing.

The fact that it concerns ice hockey, a sport that is sacred in Russia and characterized by a rough cult of masculinity, makes the matter even more piquant. After all, it is one of Putin's favorite sports; the Kremlin leader has repeatedly put himself in the limelight in field hockey. From a Russian perspective, however, the series offers far more than the main topic of the taboo of gay athletes in professional sport.

Series breaks with homophobic stereotypes

Usually, popular sports series in Russia are patriotically embellished and are about heroes and victories, says presenter Anna Mongait from the Russian exile channel "Doschd". But this series could shock the Russian audience, she says, calling it a "world sensation". There are astonished reactions on social networks from Russians who were expecting a pure ice hockey series - and then see how the ice melts between Ilya and Shane.

In the comments sections of online movie portals, many women are particularly enthusiastic. One writes that she is "mesmerized" by the chemistry between the two boys. Another says that although the theme of "forbidden love" is nothing new, it is presented in a particularly romantic way here.

Russian journalist Renat Davletgildeyev explains that no one in Russia would be talking about the series if it weren't for the "super sexy" Ilya. "I had to keep pressing pause to take a deep breath because it was so hot," he says. The film breaks with the widespread homophobic stereotypes in Russia that only straight men can play ice hockey.

Strict laws in Russia prohibit such content

Russian viewers also praise the fact that the series is partly close to Russian reality - without the clichés that are often common in American films. They recall, for example, how Western athletes at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi were afraid of the then still new law banning "homo-propaganda", which criminalizes life-affirming depictions of same-sex love.

Since then, there have been much stricter laws; homosexuals who campaign for human rights, for example, are threatened with prosecution as extremists and, in serious cases, imprisonment in a prison camp. The hunt for anything "non-traditional" knows almost no bounds, although homosexuality itself is not even illegal in Russia. Publishers are stomping out books, bookstores are taking titles off their shelves if the plots include same-sex love. The examples are countless.

Canadian ice hockey player Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) is slow to discover what a broken world Ilya comes from - just like his own sexuality. For years, the two athletes communicate in chats by phone as Jane (Shane) and Lily (Ilya). Ilya Rozanov, played partly in clean Russian by US actor Connor Storrie, is torn between competitive sport and the harsh everyday life of his homeland. His brother calls him "Pedik", a faggot, and singles him out; his father also puts Ilya under additional pressure until a funeral in Moscow changes things.

Organization calls for action against series

The series is mainly about how homosexual athletes in top-class sport suppress their true selves for the sake of their careers. But in Russia, the storyline about Ilya in particular is also catching on - and is now inevitably bringing self-appointed moral guardians onto the scene. But no one in Russia would officially show the series because of the laws that prohibit it. Western streaming services have also been switched off due to the sanctions.

Nevertheless, the ultra-nationalist movement "Sorok Sorokov" is calling on the General Prosecutor's Office and Roskomnadzor, the authority responsible for internet censorship, to ban "Heated Rivalry" in Russia. The leader of the organization, Georgi Soldatov, an activist of the Russian Orthodox Church, warns against "open propaganda" of homosexuality. The series is full of sex scenes.

And then he comes up with the unsubstantiated claim, also spread by Putin in Russia, that homosexuality is a cause of the country's demographic problems. "The death rate already exceeds the birth rate, and we are still allowing our youth to be exposed to such propaganda of unnatural perversion," Soldatov rails. He does not mention the fact that, according to sociologists, many Russians are not having children because they neither see any prospects in their country nor want to raise soldiers for Putin's war.

In the forums on the cinema platforms criticized by Soldatov, viewers report that they now know entire scenes by heart, that's how often they have already watched "Heated Rivalry". And they say with great anticipation that they can hardly wait for the second series season.

Streamable in Switzerland from February

In Switzerland, you will soon be able to make up your own mind: from February 6, "Heated Rivalry" will be streamable on HBO Max in Switzerland.