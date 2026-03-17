In "Project Hail Mary", the sun is dying and the Earth is facing an ice age. The last hope rests on a teacher who is sent on a space mission and receives unexpected help.

Gianluca Izzo

No time? blue News summarizes for you "Project Hail Mary" is based on the science fiction novel by bestselling author Andy Weir, who also wrote "The Martian".

In this emotionally charged sci-fi spectacle, a teacher unexpectedly becomes an astronaut and tries to save the world from an ice age together with a stone-like alien.

Ryan Gosling plays the lead role in his usual charming manner as a wisecracker, while Sandra Hüller shines as the head of a space task force.

"Project Hail Mary" will be shown at blue Cinema from March 19. Show more

Ryan Gosling as an astronaut? By no means a completely new performance - more likely a tried and tested formula. In the science fiction drama "First Man" by "La La Land" director Damien Chazelle, Gosling traveled through space to take his first steps on the moon as Neil Armstrong.

In the new sci-fi adventure "Project Hail Mary" from directing duo Phil Lord and Chris Miller ("21 Jump Street", "The Lego Movie"), Gosling once again slips into an astronaut suit - this time to save the world.

From teacher to astronaut

He plays the former molecular biologist Dr. Grace, who now teaches science at a high school because his research approaches have never really caught on. This changes when astrophysicists discover that the sun's radiation is slowly dying out and all the surrounding planets and stars are threatened by an ice age.

Eva Stratt (Sandra Hüller), the head of a special space task force, turns up at the school and recruits Dr. Grace for a secret mission because of his research at the time. Dr. Grace discovers that the so-called astrophages - single-celled organisms that absorb energy and thus multiply - are responsible for the death of the sun and the cooling of the planets. A single star remains unscathed by the astrophages and Grace is sent into space to find out why. There he has an unexpected encounter and receives support on his almost impossible mission.

Alien bromance instead of apocalyptic atmosphere

"Project Hail Mary" is based on the novel of the same name by Andy Weir, who also wrote the book for "The Martian".

The science fiction adventure paints a terrifying scenario, but nevertheless tells its story with a pleasant lightness of touch and plenty of humor. Characteristic of this is the relationship between Gosling and the stone-like alien, which grows into a touching bromance. In this way, the film also radiates a hopeful attitude and carries a beautiful message.

In our video review above, you can find out more about the unusual friendship, the visually stunning realization of the film and Sandra Hüller's great performance. The German actress is known for her roles in "Toni Erdmann", "The Zone of Interest" and "Anatomy of a Case". Now she is playing in a Hollywood production for the first time and delivers a remarkable performance here too.

"Project Hail Mary" opens in cinemas on March 19.

More videos