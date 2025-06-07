British actress Mia Goth is known for the horror film trilogy "X", "Pearl" and "MaXXXine", among others. Soeren Stache/dpa

A new film from the 'Star Wars' universe, 'Star Wars: Starfighter', has been announced for 2027. Lead actor Ryan Gosling will have a female counterpart.

Other new characters will also be introduced, including Mia Goth as a movie villain. Show more

According to US media reports, Canadian actor Ryan Gosling (44, "Barbie"), who is taking on the lead role in the new "Star Wars" film announced for 2027, has been given an opponent in Mia Goth (31, "Emma", "Infinity Pool"). Goth is to take on a villain role in "Star Wars: Starfighter", although details about the character are not yet known, as reported by the industry publication "Hollywood Reporter".

The planned film, directed by Shawn Levy (56, "Deadpool & Wolverine"), is set to celebrate its world premiere in May 2027. Shooting is scheduled to start this fall. "Star Wars: Starfighter" will introduce new characters, said Gosling and Levy at a "Star Wars" event in Tokyo in April. "The movie is a new adventure, it's new characters, and it's set in a new time period," Levy shared at the event.

Mia Goth will next appear on the big screen alongside Jacob Elordi and Oscar Isaac in "Frankenstein" by director Guillermo del Toro. Most recently, she appeared in front of the camera for Christopher Nolan's new film "The Odyssey" with Matt Damon, Zendaya and Robert Pattinson.

The first film in the "Star Wars" saga was released in 1977 and starred Carrie Fisher, Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill. Films such as "The Empire Strikes Back" and "Return of the Jedi" followed in the 80s. New spin-offs followed later. Created by screenwriter, producer and director George Lucas, the "Star Wars" saga is one of the most successful film series in movie history.