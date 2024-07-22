"Getting older gives me so much security and peace of mind": Sabine Dahinden, SRF presenter. Picture: SRF/Gian Vaitl

Sabine Dahinden has been presenting the SRF program "Schweiz aktuell" for over 20 years. Now the 55-year-old reveals why she is happy about getting older - and gives an insight into her relationship with heart surgeon Thierry Carrel.

"I'm happy about getting older, I just find the wrinkles a bit unnecessary," says the 55-year-old.

According to Dahinden, who has been married to heart surgeon Thierry Carrel since September 2010, she now knows who she is and what she wants. Show more

"I now know my instructions for use," says SRF presenter Sabine Dahinden in an interview with "Glückspost". It is one of the reasons why the long-standing "Schweiz aktuell" presenter is not afraid of old age.

"I'm happy about getting older, I just find the wrinkles a bit unnecessary. But getting older gives me so much security and peace of mind."

Even if this may sound trite, the 55-year-old from Uri continues, "but today I know who I am and what I want".

Sabine Dahinden: "My godmother had a goal every day"

Sabine Dahinden says she likes to have company for a moment. "But after that, I need to be able to go away and do something on my own. I know that about myself now and I dare to say it."

In this respect, her godmother, who is now 105 years old, has always been a role model. "She had a goal every day, picked herself up and did something. She never sat still."

As a person, you need goals and a sense of achievement, says Dahinden. "If I was no longer working, I would still set myself a small goal every day."

Sabine Dahinden: "Thierry wakes me up"

Sabine Dahinden has been married to heart surgeon and university professor Thierry Carrel since September 2010.

"We each have our own work and tasks. But that doesn't mean that we don't spend enough time together," says Dahinden, giving an insight into their relationship in "Glückspost".

At the same time, everyone can contribute their worries and thoughts. "Thierry has so many ideas and wakes me up a bit with them."

With his hospital profession, her husband brings a different world with him, which has a stimulating effect on the SRF wife and ensures that she "doesn't just live on the TV planet".

"I sometimes get a photo from the operating theater"

Through her husband, his operations in Switzerland and with his foundation in development aid, she has learned how many more serious things there are on Earth.

Sabine Dahinden says that she used to faint at the slightest drop of blood. "Other men might send their wives a photo of a beautiful landscape. I sometimes get a photo from the operating theater with the sentence: 'Look at this beautiful suture'."

Dahinden had to get used to this at first. For the SRF presenter, it is still a phenomenon that people can operate. "It's absolutely admirable when someone does it as conscientiously as Thierry."

