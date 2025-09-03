The album cover of "Man's Best Friend". Screenshot Instagram

Sabrina Carpenter divides the public with her new album "Man's Best Friend": for some she is a self-determined provocateur, for others a projection screen for sexist clichés.

Lea Oetiker

Sabrina Carpenter provokes with her new album "Man's Best Friend" and a controversial cover that triggered heated debates about feminism and self-empowerment.

While some critics accuse her of focusing on men and lacking depth, fans celebrate her openness and humor.

Despite the controversy, the album broke records and dominated the charts. Show more

Sabrina Carpenter is the typical image of a beautiful woman. Young, long blonde hair, blue eyes, great figure. In her pictures on social media, she is reminiscent of a pin-up girl: she wears figure-hugging, skimpy clothes, lots of glitter and has a bedroom look. Behind it all is an artist who plays with this image, exaggerating it - and provoking it at the same time.

Back in June, when the singer announced her new and seventh album "Man's Best Friend", she enraged the internet. The reason: the cover, which shows the Grammy winner kneeling on all fours next to a man. He is holding her by the hair.

The criticism: the image dehumanizes women and does nothing to empower them. Others, on the other hand, found the cover "iconic".

"It wasn't even an issue"

In an interview, Carpenter said of the criticism: "I was shocked because between me and my friends and family - the people I share my music and art with first - it wasn't even an issue. It's perfect for the album and what it represents."

When asked what it represents to her, Carpenter replies: "My interpretation is having control - but also being aware of your own vulnerability and recognizing when you want to take back control. As a young woman, you are often just as aware of when you have control as you are of when you lose it."

The 26-year-old's album has been public for a few days now. Under videos on TikTok, various users comment: "The whole album is very 'pick me' and male-centric."

Another user commented: "It basically shows that the album cover wasn't meant to be satire at all." Or: "It's so boring and annoying." There is also criticism that the album sounds very similar to her last one.

Others, on the other hand, celebrate it - for the clever allusions and the humor in it. One user writes on TikTok: "I'm addicted to it." Another user comments: "The album is really so good." Or: "I think she wanted to represent what dating as a young woman feels like. I feel for her."

Not an album for people who are easily shocked

Carpenter warned in advance that the album was not for people who are easily shocked. She is presumably referring to her song "Tears". Translated, she sings: "I get wet at the thought that you'd be a responsible guy, treat me the way you should. Tears are running down my thighs."

So it begs the question: how openly can a woman talk about sex before it's considered offensive or pigeonholed?

Former Disney actress

Sabrina Carpenter is a former Disney actress. This means that the image of a child-friendly, decent and rather prudish woman is immediately created in the mind. If this image is shattered, it quickly leads to backlash. This was also the case with Miley Cyrus when she suddenly appeared scantily clad at the 2013 VMAs.

When Sabrina Carpenter sings about self-determined, sometimes over-the-top sexuality or humorously deals with her failed relationships - as in the lead single Manchild from Man's Best Friend - she is moving in a similar field to her colleagues Taylor Swift with her songs about heartbreak or Charli XCX with "brat summer". In her songs, Carpenter tells the story of a young woman's life.

But she does so in skimpy outfits, with a blonde mane, painted lips and deliberately staged hyperfemininity, playing with the "male gaze", i.e. everything that the stereotypical straight man finds attractive.

New records

Things get exciting when Sabrina Carpenter breaks the clichés suggested by her appearance - passive, naive, cute - in terms of content. However, critics accuse her of not doing just that with her controversial album cover. So how much self-empowerment is really behind it? And where are the feminist messages "for the girls" when Carpenter unironically kneels down in front of a man?

Whether provocative social criticism or simply a tasteless pose - the debate is likely to continue. What is undisputed, however, is that Carpenter is currently enjoying great commercial success with her new album and dominating the charts. "Man's Best Friend" also made history in the streaming sector: with over 64.4 million views on Spotify on the day of release, it was the biggest debut by a female artist on the platform in 2025 - surpassing her previous work "Short 'n' Sweet".

Carpenter once again worked with Jack Antonoff, Amy Allen and John Ryan. They had already made a significant contribution to the success of the previous album. The recipe: pop songs suitable for the masses and provocative lyrics. The songs are reminiscent of dazzling disco numbers, glamorous pop ballads and R&B influences.