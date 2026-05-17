World-famous, monumental - and still unfinished: The Sagrada Familia is nearing its spectacular finale. But the last major construction project of all things could cost thousands of people their homes. How far can Barcelona go to complete Gaudí's vision?

Christian Thumshirn

The Sagrada Família has long been more than just a church - it is Barcelona's landmark and one of the most famous buildings in the world. Millions of people visit the monumental basilica every year. But the closer the project of the century comes to completion, the more a sensitive conflict in the neighborhood surrounding the church comes into focus.

Dispute over the last big piece of the puzzle

The focus is on the planned Gloria façade with its monumental open staircase. Numerous buildings around the basilica would have to make way for its construction. Residents have been resisting possible demolition for years and fear losing their homes.

The Sagrada Família towers majestically over Barcelona - Antoni Gaudí's life's work right in the heart of the city. But as the world-famous basilica nears completion, fears of demolition, insecurity and the loss of their homes are growing among many residents living around the monument. IMAGO / Joan Gosa

Our video shows just how emotional and explosive the dispute over Barcelona's most famous building has become - and why the decision could soon be made.

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