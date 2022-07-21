When the weather warms up, smoke starts to billow from Swiss gardens: barbecue season is in full swing. To help you make the perfect spare ribs, blue News has some tips from the pros.

Vania Spescha und Adrian Kammer

Philipp Glauser is a trained butcher, chef with a federal certificate, multiple Swiss BBQ champion and double barbecue world champion.

According to the professional, working the grill is not complicated: "Anyone who can use an oven can also barbecue."

In the video, blue News presenter Vania Spescha is shown the points to watch out for so that the meat is juicy and the vegetables crispy.

More cooking tips for the summer: