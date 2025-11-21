Actor Samuel Koch becomes a father - 15 years after accident on "Wetten, dass ...?" 15 years ago, actor Samuel Koch had an accident on "Wetten, dass ...?" (archive picture). Image: picture alliance / dpa Since then, the 38-year-old has built a career as an actor and author. Here in 2018 at the 68th Bad Hersfeld Festival with his Sarah Elena. Image: imago/STAR-MEDIA Now a wish is coming true for the couple: they will become parents for the first time at Christmas 2025. Image: KEYSTONE Actor Samuel Koch becomes a father - 15 years after accident on "Wetten, dass ...?" 15 years ago, actor Samuel Koch had an accident on "Wetten, dass ...?" (archive picture). Image: picture alliance / dpa Since then, the 38-year-old has built a career as an actor and author. Here in 2018 at the 68th Bad Hersfeld Festival with his Sarah Elena. Image: imago/STAR-MEDIA Now a wish is coming true for the couple: they will become parents for the first time at Christmas 2025. Image: KEYSTONE

A special Christmas for actor Samuel Koch and his wife Sarah Elena. They become parents for the first time at Christmas. A big wish for Koch, who had an accident on "Wetten, dass ...?" 15 years ago.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Actor Samuel Koch and his wife Sarah Elena are expecting their first child - the baby is due to be born shortly before Christmas in Munich.

For the couple, who met while filming in 2014 and married in 2016, having a child was a long-cherished dream.

Koch suffered paraplegia in an accident on the show "Wetten, dass ..." in 2010, which changed his life forever. Show more

This Christmas, a very special gift awaits actor Samuel Koch and his wife Sarah Elena: they are about to become parents for the first time. A long-cherished wish of the actor couple, about which they have already spoken publicly several times.

The Koch family revealed to the Bild newspaper that the baby is due to be born in Munich on December 20.

A city that has brought the couple luck: in 2014, they both starred in the ARD series "Sturm der Liebe" - and fell in love. They have been living in the Bavarian metropolis since April.

Samuel Koch had a serious accident on "Wetten, dass...?" in 2010

Around 15 years ago, Koch appeared on the ZDF show "Wetten, dass...?". He wanted to jump over a moving car with special jumping boots - the stunt ended tragically. Koch was seriously injured and has been paraplegic and wheelchair-bound ever since. Presenter Thomas Gottschalk was deeply affected by the accident and ended his work for the live show shortly afterwards.

Samuel and Sarah Elena tied the knot in August 2016.

