Almost 15 years after his momentous fall on "Wetten, dass...?", Samuel Koch has achieved a partial success in court. Although the Federal Social Court rules out claims as an employee or volunteer, it considers another legal basis to be possible.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The German Federal Social Court considers Samuel Koch's possible claims as an "uninsured entrepreneur".

His applications for an accident pension had previously failed.

The case now goes back to the Regional Social Court of Stuttgart. Show more

The dispute over a possible accident pension for the "Wetten, dass...?" contestant Samuel Koch, who was involved in an accident, is being completely reopened. In a ruling announced on Wednesday, the German Federal Social Court (BSG) in Kassel also denied claims as an employee or volunteer of ZDF. However, there could be claims as a "non-insured entrepreneur". (Ref. B 2 U 12/23 R)

In the live broadcast on December 4, 2010, the then 23-year-old gymnast and drama student made a bet that he could somersault over five cars approaching him with increasing height while wearing so-called jumping boots or stilts. He crashed into the fourth car, driven by his father, and fell to the ground with full force. He has been paraplegic ever since.

The now 37-year-old actor justified his 2020 application for a statutory accident pension with the argument that he had been working on a voluntary basis for a public television station. In the lower court, the Baden-Württemberg State Social Court in Stuttgart did not agree. Koch had organized his "Powerjump" competition himself. His main motive was his own economic interest in becoming known.

The BSG accident senate now summarized this to the effect that Koch had ultimately acted as an entrepreneur. The judges in Kassel therefore agreed with the lower court to the extent that there were no claims as an employee, a so-called "wiebeschäftigter" or even as a volunteer.

However, according to a provision of the German Social Code not previously considered in the proceedings, "an uninsured entrepreneur can also be insured", emphasized the BSG. The background to this is the basic idea of statutory accident insurance, which is to keep liability disputes out of companies.

Dispute has been going on for 15 years

Employers pay contributions to the employers' liability insurance association and are therefore exempt from accident liability towards their employees. The same applies in the opposite direction or in the case of injuries to employees among themselves. According to the provision now introduced into the proceedings by the BSG, this also applies if an employer who is not insured against accidents is injured by an employee and would therefore be liable under civil law.

In this specific case, this means that Koch, as an "entrepreneur", may have claims against the accident insurance company if "employees" from his betting team are partly responsible for the accident, such as his father as the driver of the car involved in the accident. If the Road Traffic Act applied to the bet, the accident driver would even be legally presumed to be at fault.

The BSG referred the dispute back to the Stuttgart Regional Social Court, which must now clarify all of these newly raised questions. Koch's lawyer saw this as a success. "I think the chances are good," he said.

Koch himself was divided after the verdict was announced. "I would have liked there to be a decision and therefore clarity." Above all, he hopes for success for his family and the many other people "who care for me and entertain me". He will be 38 years old on Sunday.