In 2015, Samuel Koch met - and fell in love with - actress Sarah Elena Timpe on the set of the ARD telenovela "Sturm der Liebe". The couple tied the knot in 2016. Picture: imago/STAR-MEDIA

15 years ago, Samuel Koch had a serious accident during a stunt on the TV show "Wetten, dass...?". Since then, the now 37-year-old has been paralyzed from the neck down - and is still fighting for more support in court.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Samuel Koch had a serious accident on December 4, 2010 while attempting to jump over several cars on the TV show "Wetten, dass...?".

The accident victim is paying a large part of his care and support costs himself. This is possible because Samuel Koch now works successfully as an actor.

Nevertheless, the 37-year-old is currently fighting for more financial support in court. Show more

"Oh no, not this lawsuit term again, it's killing me. It's not about the fault of the accident, but about the question of whether it is recognized as an occupational accident."

Almost 15 years after his accident on the TV show "Wetten, dass...?", former top athlete Samuel Koch is once again having to deal with legal issues.

The Federal Social Court in Kassel referred the case back to the State Social Court in Stuttgart yesterday (blue News reported). The court will now clarify whether Koch had statutory accident insurance at the time of his stunt accident and what claims he could be entitled to.

This is at least a partial success, says Koch's lawyer Oliver Negele, "because at least we have now had a judgment overturned that has stood up through two instances".

Samuel Koch is paralyzed from the neck down

Samuel Koch, who has been married to actress Sarah Elena Timpe since 2016, would love to avoid the term 'lawsuit', as he explains in Bild.

"I prefer to take an example from those who don't complain even though they suffer, rather than those who complain a lot without suffering," says the 37-year-old.

A brief look back: Koch had a serious fall on December 4, 2010, while attempting to jump over several cars with springs. Since then, the trained chef has been paralyzed from the neck down.

Many of his monthly care and support costs - a five-figure sum by his own account - are borne by the accident victim himself. This is possible because Samuel Koch now works successfully as an actor, writes books and is also supported by his family.

Koch: "I don't want anything I'm not entitled to"

After his accident on the TV show "Wetten, dass...?", Koch had to relearn how to breathe on his own - a struggle to return to as independent a life as possible, but one that is financially disadvantageous.

"Those who have to be ventilated receive more financial support," explains Samuel Koch in Bild. The difference can have a major impact on the amount of support.

Koch has therefore been going through the courts again for five years. However, he emphasizes: "I don't want anything I'm not entitled to, but I am checking the legal situation. If it could make my life just 50 euros a month easier, then I'd gratefully accept it."

More videos from the department