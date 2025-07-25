Hazel Brugger and Sandra Studer are invited as guests on "Donntschig-Jass" in Klosters and mix up the show. Studer reveals that she fell at the Eurovision Song Contest and injured her shoulder.

No time? blue News summarizes for you At the "Donnschtig-Jass" in Klosters, Sandra Studer and Hazel Brugger appear as good-humored celebrity guests of honour.

Studer reveals that she was injured during the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) in Basel: "I slipped during the second semi-final and fell down the stairs."

According to Brugger, the two ESC hosts are planning further joint projects: "We want to offer a 'Fritigs-Jass' to fill the gap between Thursday and Saturday." Show more

Hudelwetter at yesterday's "Donnschtig-Jass" in Klosters GR: But neither the TV crew around Rainer Maria Salzgeber and Stefan Büsser nor the celebrity guests let it spoil their mood.

Hazel Brugger and Sandra Studer are beaming. The two ESC presenters are clearly delighted to see each other again after two and a half months.

"Who's water broke?" jokes comedian Brugger as she sits down on the wet bench. The two ESC hosts then look back on their collaboration - on how they got to know each other and what they thought of each other.

Studer "immediately took Brugger to his heart"

Hazel Brugger and Sandra Studer did not know each other before the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC). But they hit it off at their first meeting. Brugger turned up wearing a baggy sweater and no make-up at all. That impressed her, says Studer.

Studer on Brugger: "I immediately took her to my heart. She is an unpretentious, wonderful person. After a few seconds I knew she was so clever that I would have to dress warmly if I were to present the ESC with this woman. Kind and warm-hearted."

Sandra Studer in "Donntschtig-Jass" has to pass on the Hau-den-Lukas. "I broke my shoulder at the ESC." Screenshot SRF

Brugger was also immediately taken with Studer at their first meeting: "Sandra is mega-affable, she has four children by choice. She's resilient and warm."

The result? A friendship developed between Brugger and Studer. But the ESC has also left its mark in other ways.

Studer: "I fell down the stairs at the ESC"

When Sandra Studer is due to compete in the Hau den Lukas competition during "Donnschtig-Jass", she admits to being injured - and leaves the game to presenter Rainer Maria Salzgeber.

"I was hoping Hazel could hit the Lukas for me again, but I can't do it. It sounds like a cheap excuse, but I really can't. I broke my shoulder - at the ESC," says Studer.

He continued: "I slipped in my stilettos backstage during the second semi-final and fell down the stairs. No joke."

Studer had to present the ESC in high heels because otherwise she would not have been seen on TV with Hazel Brugger. Brugger is 1.80 meters tall, Studer is 15 centimeters shorter.

Either the comedian would have had to present in sneakers the whole time - or Studer in high heels. The ESC organizers opted for the second option - with painful consequences for Sandra Studer.

Hazel Brugger: "We want to offer a 'Fritigs-Jass'"

Hazel Brugger and Sandra Studer steal the show from Rainer Maria Salzgeber and Stefan Büsser.

They also win the pantomime challenge - hands down - and prove once again that Brugger and Studer are an unbeatable duo.

When asked what they plan to do after the TV show, Hazel Brugger says dryly: "We want to offer a 'Fritigs-Jass' to fill the gap between Thursday and Saturday."

blue News thinks it's a great idea: Hello Nathalie Wappler, hello SRF!

