"It really is a great gift that Hazel, Michelle and I worked so well together": Sandra Studer looks back on the ESC in Basel with joy. Picture: Keystone

It was the challenge of her professional life: Sandra Studer put her stamp on the ESC in Basel with Hazel Brugger and Michelle Hunziker. TV audiences and the media agreed afterwards: that was world class.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you The three presenters Hazel Brugger, Michelle Hunziker and Sandra Studer are the real winners of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest

Their choice may have come as a surprise to some. But what Studer delivered last week in the St. Jakobshalle in Basel was quite simply world class.

"I didn't just do this job because I really wanted to host a big TV show, but also because I'm a fan of this music competition," says Studer in an interview with blue News. Show more

Sandra Studer, congratulations ...

... Thank you, dear Bruno. I only realized yesterday, Wednesday, after a friend sent me a screenshot, that you had written such a nice thing about me on blue News after the first ESC semi-final. Thank you very much for that.

The 69th Eurovision Song Contest from Basel is history. Have you been able to process what you've experienced over the past five days?

I'm still letting it sink in. During the first three days, I was still in such a tunnel that I thought I could put on an evening dress again straight away and carry on presenting.

But for the last two days I've realized how tired I really am. I didn't get much sleep during the ESC. And that's why I'm tired, but at the same time totally happy that everything went well.

But you're not suffering from post-ESC depression, are you?

No.

The ESC was one of your lifelong professional dreams come true.

That's true. In future, I won't know what to say when I'm asked what professional goals I still have (laughs). The great thing about the ESC is that I didn't just do this job because I really wanted to host a big TV show, but also because I'm a fan of this music competition.

What's also cool is that it's not finished. There will be another ESC next year and I can be part of the excitement again. And you know what, I would love to go to Austria to watch the final as a spectator. Because I've never done that before. So that would be a new goal that I could set myself (laughs).

Many viewers and the media agreed: Hazel Brugger, Michelle Hunziker and you rocked the ESC. Now you can reveal the secret of your success?

I can say this much: it wasn't consciously controlled or planned in any way. It just happened that Hazel and I got on really well from the first time we met. It really is a great gift that we like each other and were able to work so well together.

In addition to all the preparations and rehearsals in the run-up to the three live shows, we also spent a lot of time together. We ate breakfast together, we went cycling together and we even shared the wardrobe. I think in the end, the TV viewers also sensed that we got on extremely well ...

... and in the end were also happy that Michelle Hunziker ...

... ... strengthened us in the final. Michelle also did a lot to raise awareness of the ESC in the run-up. For me, Michelle is the epitome of show business. And we also had a very good time with her.

The only flaw: after the highlight in the first semi-final with the fantastic musical number "Made in Switzerland", the one or other self-deprecating allusion fell a little flat in the subsequent shows.

The course of the final show at the ESC is so clearly structured that you hardly have any room for maneuver as a presenter. That's why we knew right from the start that if we wanted to create something of our own, it had to happen in the semi-finals.

But of course, after Hazel and I realized how well "Made in Switzerland" was received by the audience, we were well aware that some people would be a little disappointed because we couldn't top it. On the other hand, we couldn't have expected the song to go through the roof like this beforehand.

The three presenters Hazel Brugger, Michelle Hunziker and Sandra Studer (from left to right) are the real winners of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest, which took place last week in Basel. Picture: Keystone

In addition to the two semi-finals and the final, you also had to present other shows. How many were there in total last week?

In addition to the three live shows, each semi-final and the final are rehearsed three times. These are one-to-one rehearsals without interruptions.

That means Hazel Brugger and you hosted twelve complete shows in six days ...

... and always in full costume, i.e. in evening dresses and perfectly made up and coiffed.

With so many appearances, wasn't there a risk that your clothes could get dirty or even break?

Of course there was that risk - but Hazel and I had a fantastic costume crew in the background who really took care of everything for us. I can't remember how many times my dresses were altered in the run-up to the ESC.

Finally, I would like to ask you to reveal three secrets to the blue News readers: Is it really true that you were barely able to hold back the tears when you had to announce the zero points from the TV viewers for Zoë Më's Swiss entry?

I wasn't on the verge of tears, but I was shocked. I don't think it's ever happened before that an act is in second place after the jury vote and then gets zero points from the TV audience.

When the zero points for Zoë Më appeared on the screen in front of me, I went into shock for a brief moment before realizing: Jeez, now I'm the bad guy who has to make this bad result public.

And you know what: at first I really thought the number zero on the screen was a mistake because someone had forgotten to enter the score correctly. But then the man in my ear confirmed: "Zero points ... say it!"

When can your song "Made in Switzerland" finally be streamed on Spotify and co.

Just yesterday I asked Lukas Hobi, one of the creators of the song and singer of the group Bliss, the same question. He just laughed and replied: "Now you're the 157,000th person to ask me that." But he reassured me afterwards and said they were on it and it wouldn't be forever before the song could be streamed.

Have you already agreed with Hazel Brugger and Michelle Hunziker when you will see each other again and toast your success at the ESC without the media and other hype?

Hazel and I have always said that we would like to visit Michelle in beautiful Milan at some point. When we said goodbye last Sunday, we even agreed that we would take our children with us. However, I don't yet know when this meeting will actually take place. But one thing is already certain: Hazel and I will meet up again in the summer. The date has been set.

More videos from the department