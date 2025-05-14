Her selection as ESC presenter was a surprise. But what Sandra Studer delivered on Tuesday evening during the first ESC semi-final was quite simply: world class.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Can Sandra Studer do it? That's what some people wondered when it was announced that she would be presenting the Eurovision Song Contest, or ESC for short, together with Hazel Brugger and Michelle Hunziker.

Since last Tuesday evening it is clear: she can do it - and really well.

The verdict from blue News? 12 points for Sandra Studer. Show more

Sandra Studer delivered at the first semi-final of the ESC in the St. Jakobshalle in Basel - and how. She was plain and simple:

World class.

The NZZ wrote in advance: "She will be joined by Michelle Hunziker and Hazel Brugger, the radiant Italo star and the comedienne, whose malicious oddness the Germans love so much. Brugger and Studer will present the semi-finals, Hunziker will join them for the final. But why Studer?"

Sandra Studer - the born entertainer

The question was answered after just a few minutes in the semi-final: Because she can.

At 56,Sandra Studer is the oldest presenter in ESC history. Unlike Brugger and Hunziker, however, she has decided against international show business.

The daughter of a Spanish mother and a Swiss father preferred to lead a quiet life. "I wanted to be able to be the normal Sandra," Studer told the NZZ.

At the first ESC semi-final, the Zurich native pulled out all the stops, while Hazel Brugger, although dressed much more colorfully, initially faded into the background.

Momoll, Studer is a born entertainer.

Sandra Studer pulled out all the stops in the first ESC semi-final, while Hazel Brugger, although dressed much more colorfully, initially faded next to her. Picture: Keystone

This was particularly noticeable during the show interlude during the voting break:

In musical form, Sandra Studer and Hazel Brugger proved to the millions of people watching on TV that Switzerland is not boring - and certainly not monotonous.

Sandra Studer - the new national heroine

In the song "Made in Switzerland", the duo present Swiss inventions - from the garlic press to the drug LSD. Studer and Brugger also allow themselves a side blow:

Like Switzerland, the Eurovision Song Contest is "not politically and strictly neutral - regardless of whether you are good or brutal".

Later on, national hero William Tell - embodied by Petra Mede, who hosted the ESC last year in Malmö, Sweden - also appears in the song.

After this performance at the latest, everyone realized that Sandra Studer has what it takes to become a national heroine. But it's also clear that she wouldn't want to be.

And therefore just this much: 12 points for Sandra Studer.

More videos from the department