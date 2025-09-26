The relationship comedy "Spiltsville" with Dakota Johnson opened the 21st Zurich Film Festival. blue News was there on the carpet and asked celebrities for their opinion on open relationships and partnership tips.

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Zurich Film Festival runs until October 5, 2025. 114 films will be shown, 41 of which are world or European premieres.

On Thursday evening, the 21st ZFF celebrates its premiere with many invited guests at the Kongresshaus Zurich.

blue News is there on the green carpet and talked to the guests about the opening film "Splitsville" with Dakota Johnson Show more

Countless celebrities walk the green carpet at the ZFF opening ceremony: Bastian Baker, Sandra Studer, Baschi - and of course the star guest of the evening: Dakota Johnson.

The Hollywood actress receives a Golden Eye Award for her career at the film festival.

ZFF guests say what they think of open relationships

In the comedy "Splitsville", Julie (Dakota Johnson) lives with her husband in an open marriage. When his best friend Carey seeks refuge with them after his separation, an awkward closeness develops between him and Julie that causes all relationships to falter.

Find out what the guests on the Green Carpet think about open relationships and what is important to them in a relationship in the video.

More about the Zurich Film Festival